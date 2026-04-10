Wild visit the Predators after Kaprizov’s 2-goal game

Minnesota Wild (45-22-12, in the Central Division) vs. Nashville Predators (37-32-10, in the Central Division) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

Minnesota Wild (45-22-12, in the Central Division) vs. Nashville Predators (37-32-10, in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild visit the Nashville Predators after Kirill Kaprizov’s two-goal game against the Dallas Stars in the Wild’s 5-4 loss.

Nashville is 11-10-4 against the Central Division and 37-32-10 overall. The Predators have a -24 scoring differential, with 234 total goals scored and 258 given up.

Minnesota is 45-22-12 overall and 13-8-3 against the Central Division. The Wild have a +36 scoring differential, with 261 total goals scored and 225 allowed.

The teams meet Saturday for the fourth time this season. The Wild won 6-5 in overtime in the last meeting. Matthew Boldy led the Wild with three goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Filip Forsberg has scored 38 goals with 35 assists for the Predators. Ryan O’Reilly has one goal and seven assists over the last 10 games.

Kaprizov has 45 goals and 44 assists for the Wild. Ryan Hartman has seven goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 5-4-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.5 assists, four penalties and 11.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Wild: 6-4-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.6 assists, 4.4 penalties and 11 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Predators: Nicolas Hague: day to day (upper-body), Roman Josi: day to day (upper body).

Wild: Zach Bogosian: out (undisclosed).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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