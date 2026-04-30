Wild take 3-2 lead into game 6 against the Stars

Dallas Stars (50-20-12, in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (46-24-12, in the Central Division) Saint Paul, Minnesota; Thursday, 7:30…

Dallas Stars (50-20-12, in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (46-24-12, in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Wild -124, Stars +104; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Wild lead series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild host the Dallas Stars in the first round of the NHL Playoffs with a 3-2 lead in the series. The teams meet Tuesday for the 10th time this season. The Wild won the last meeting 4-2.

Minnesota has gone 46-24-12 overall with a 16-11-4 record in Central Division play. The Wild have a 44-7-7 record in games they score three or more goals.

Dallas is 50-20-12 overall and 19-8-4 against the Central Division. The Stars have a +51 scoring differential, with 273 total goals scored and 222 allowed.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Hartman has scored 23 goals with 20 assists for the Wild. Matthew Boldy has five goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Wyatt Johnston has 45 goals and 41 assists for the Stars. Jason Robertson has 10 goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 5-4-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.7 assists, 5.2 penalties and 11.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Stars: 7-2-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.6 assists, 5.3 penalties and 10.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: Jonas Brodin: day to day (lower body).

Stars: Nathan Bastian: out (hand), Roope Hintz: out (lower body), Tyler Seguin: out for season (acl), Arttu Hyry: day to day (lower body), Nils Lundkvist: day to day (face).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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