White Sox right fielder Pereira leaves game against Angels with right shoulder soreness

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago White Sox right fielder Everson Pereira left Tuesday night’s game against the Los Angeles Angles with…

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago White Sox right fielder Everson Pereira left Tuesday night’s game against the Los Angeles Angles with right shoulder soreness.

The 25-year-old Pereira had an awkward swing during an at-bat in the fourth inning when he struck out swinging. He was replaced by veteran outfielder Austin Hays, who was reinstated from the 10-day injured list on Monday after being sidelined by a right hamstring strain.

Pereira was placed on the 10-day injured list on April 5 with a left ankle sprain, and acquired by Chicago alongside infielder Tanner Murray from the Tampa Bay Rays in November 2025. The outfielder entered Tuesday hitting .258 with three homers and seven RBIs in 17 games.

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