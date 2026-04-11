Wembanyama leads San Antonio against Denver after 40-point outing

Denver Nuggets (53-28, third in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (62-19, second in the Western Conference) San Antonio;…

Denver Nuggets (53-28, third in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (62-19, second in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio hosts the Denver Nuggets after Victor Wembanyama scored 40 points in the San Antonio Spurs’ 139-120 victory against the Dallas Mavericks.

The Spurs are 36-15 against Western Conference opponents. San Antonio is ninth in the NBA with 28.1 assists per game. Stephon Castle leads the Spurs averaging 7.4.

The Nuggets are 35-16 in Western Conference play. Denver is sixth in the Western Conference with 15.3 fast break points per game led by Christian Braun averaging 3.8.

The Spurs’ 13.6 made 3-pointers per game this season are the same per game average that the Nuggets allow. The Nuggets score 10.7 more points per game (122.0) than the Spurs give up (111.3).

The teams play for the fourth time this season. In the last matchup on April 4 the Nuggets won 136-134 in overtime led by 40 points from Nikola Jokic, while Wembanyama scored 34 points for the Spurs.

TOP PERFORMERS: De’Aaron Fox is averaging 18.5 points and 6.2 assists for the Spurs. Wembanyama is averaging 24.1 points over the last 10 games.

Bruce Brown is scoring 7.8 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Nuggets. Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 9-1, averaging 126.0 points, 50.3 rebounds, 31.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.9 points per game.

Nuggets: 10-0, averaging 131.2 points, 47.0 rebounds, 33.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 51.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.1 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: David Jones Garcia: out for season (ankle), Stephon Castle: out (knee).

Nuggets: Christian Braun: out (ankle), Jamal Murray: out (shoulder), Aaron Gordon: out (hamstring), Peyton Watson: out (hamstring), Nikola Jokic: out (wrist), Cameron Johnson: out (injury management), Spencer Jones: out (hamstring).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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