Wagner scores 25 as Magic beat Bulls 127-103 and move into sixth-place tie in the East with Toronto

CHICAGO (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 25 points, Jamal Cain added 20 and the Orlando Magic remained in the running…

CHICAGO (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 25 points, Jamal Cain added 20 and the Orlando Magic remained in the running to avoid the play-in tournament by beating the Chicago Bulls 127-103 on Friday night.

Orlando’s fifth straight win, combined with Toronto’s loss to New York, moved the Magic (45-36) into a tie with the Raptors for sixth place in the Eastern Conference with one game remaining.

Paolo Banchero chipped in with 14 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. Jalen Suggs scored all 12 of his points and hit four 3-pointers in the third quarter, helping the Magic break open the game.

Tre Jones scored 23 points for Chicago (31-50), which hit the 50-loss mark for the first time since the 2018-19 team finished 22-60 under Fred Hoiberg and Jim Boylen. The Bulls are looking for new leadership after firing executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas and general manager Marc Eversley on Monday. They could also be in the market for a new coach if Billy Donovan opts to step down after six seasons.

Leonard Miller had 15 points and seven rebounds. Matas Buzelis scored 14 after missing three games because of an illness. He exited with a sprained right ankle in the fourth quarter and wasn’t sure if he’ll travel to Dallas for the season finale on Sunday. Josh Giddey missed his fourth straight game because of a strained left hamstring, and Donovan said he will not play against the Mavericks.

Wagner scored 14 points in the first half as the Magic grabbed a 64-53 lead. Suggs perked up in the third, hitting three 3s in a span of 2:49. The third one made it 80-61 with 7:10 left in the quarter.

Up next

Magic: Close the regular season at Boston on Sunday.

Bulls: Finish the season at Dallas on Sunday. ___

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