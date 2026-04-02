Victor Wembanyama’s 41 points and 18 rebounds lead Spurs to 10th straight win, 127-113 over Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Victor Wembanyama scored 41 points for the second straight game, grabbed 18 rebounds and blocked three…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Victor Wembanyama scored 41 points for the second straight game, grabbed 18 rebounds and blocked three shots and the San Antonio Spurs ran away from the injury-plagued Golden State Warriors for a 127-113 victory Wednesday night that extended their winning streak to 10.

Wembanyama had 10 of his team’s initial 14 points just 3:36 into the game and San Antonio jumped ahead 17-3. He finished 16 for 22 from the field in his fourth 40-point performance of the season. The Spurs (58-18) won for the 15th time in their last 16 contests as they chase the first-place and idle Thunder (60-16) in the race for the top seed in the Western Conference.

With 54.9 seconds left in the first quarter, San Antonio’s De’Aaron Fox took a shot to the face and exited briefly. He finished with 11 points — one of seven Spurs in double figures.

Nate Williams scored 18 points, LJ Cryer matched his career high with 17 and Brandin Podziemski had 14 points, six rebounds and five assists for Golden State as Stephen Curry missed his 26th consecutive game since Jan. 30 with a right knee injury.

Curry scrimmaged 5-on-5 Tuesday while participating in a full practice as he tries to return before the end of the regular season. Steve Kerr said Curry would scrimmage again in the coming days, then be re-evaluated over the weekend.

Curry’s younger brother, Seth, came off the bench to contribute 12 points in his second game back after missing eight with a strained left inner thigh.

Kristaps Porzingis sat out the front end of a back-to-back with expectations he’ll play Thursday against the Cavaliers, while Gary Payton II also could be back from resting his troublesome right knee. Forward Gui Santos was a late scratch after he took an elbow to the pelvic bone and big man Al Horford was sidelined for a 10th straight game because of a strain in his right calf.

Up next

Spurs: Concludes a road back-to-back at the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night.

Warriors: Host Cleveland on Thursday night.

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