Jalen Brunson breaks out with 39 points, with some credit for Towns and even some for mom

NEW YORK (AP) — After Jalen Brunson’s breakout game of these playoffs, the question was who deserved the credit for…

NEW YORK (AP) — After Jalen Brunson’s breakout game of these playoffs, the question was who deserved the credit for his play.

Maybe, according to one suggestion, it was his mom. Maybe it was Karl-Anthony Towns — though he himself wasn’t sure about that one.

Whatever the reason, Brunson scored 39 points on Tuesday night, leading the Knicks to a 126-97 victory over the Atlanta Hawks for a 3-2 lead in their first-round series.

Brunson averaged 25.5 points in the first four games but shot only 41.6% from the field. He definitely seemed to be enjoying himself while scoring 17 points in the fourth quarter, but he said that was because of his team’s play, not his own.

“The ball went in but I was just happy that we were able to keep the lead and play well with it,” Brunson said. “They’re a team that’s capable of going on runs, as we know from early in the series to close out games, but I just like the way we played in the fourth and how we kept the lead.”

The Knicks were already ahead by 18 points after three quarters, before Brunson shot 5 for 6, making both 3-point attempts, in just 8 1/2 minutes. He made a late run at a ninth 40-point playoff game with the Knicks, which would have extended the franchise record he already owns, before the benches were emptied.

He also scored on a couple nice hesitation moves, where he seemingly comes to a stop, then steps around his defender for a layup. He was asked afterward why he developed that move.

“There’s a lot of players who are taller and faster and stronger than me, and so I’ve got to keep them off balance somehow,” Brunson said.

Players have described the frustration of guarding the 6-foot-2 Brunson, because he always plays at his own pace and finds ways with his footwork to make shots even when the defenders seemed to be in the right position.

That also allows Brunson to keep calm even when the shot clock is winding down. Coach Mike Brown was asked afterward about where Brunson developed that skill.

“It comes from his mom. His mom, she’s got a lot of patience and a real sharp lady,” said Brown, who has Brunson’s father, Rick, on his coaching staff.

Towns had six more assists on Tuesday after finishing with 10 in the Knicks’ Game 4 victory, when he had his first career postseason triple-double. The Knicks have made an effort in the last couple games to get the ball to their All-Star center and allow him to initiate offense with his passing.

Could that be what freed up Brunson, who had games of 9 for 22 and 10 for 26 earlier in the series?

“I mean, he’s one of the best point guards and players in the NBA, so I don’t know if I was the reason for that,” Towns said with a laugh. “I’ll watch the tape and hopefully I can come back tomorrow and when we watch film I can say I helped him be who he’s always been.”

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