Vancouver takes on Los Angeles following overtime victory

Los Angeles Kings (35-26-19, in the Pacific Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (24-48-8, in the Pacific Division) Vancouver, British Columbia; Tuesday,…

Los Angeles Kings (35-26-19, in the Pacific Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (24-48-8, in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -154, Canucks +129; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings visit the Vancouver Canucks after the Canucks knocked off the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 in overtime.

Vancouver has gone 24-48-8 overall with a 7-15-2 record in Pacific Division games. The Canucks are 7-16-3 in games their opponents commit fewer penalties.

Los Angeles has gone 35-26-19 overall with a 10-5-9 record against the Pacific Division. The Kings have allowed 231 goals while scoring 216 for a -15 scoring differential.

Tuesday’s game is the fourth time these teams meet this season. The Kings won the last meeting 4-1. Adrian Kempe scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Pettersson has 15 goals and 34 assists for the Canucks. Jake DeBrusk has six goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Kempe has 35 goals and 37 assists for the Kings. Artemi Panarin has three goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 3-7-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.3 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up 4.1 goals per game.

Kings: 7-1-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.1 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canucks: Thatcher Demko: out for season (hip), Derek Forbort: out (undisclosed), Evander Kane: out (upper-body), Filip Chytil: out (face).

Kings: Kevin Fiala: out for season (leg), Jeff Malott: day to day (undisclosed), Andrei Kuzmenko: out (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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