Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Play $5, Get $50 Sixers-Celtics, Hawks-Knicks Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Signing up with the Underdog promo code WTOP gives you the ability to lock in $50 in bonus entries for all of the NBA and NHL postseason action. All you have to do is make a $5 play to unlock your reward. Click here to sign up.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Play $5, Get $50 Bonus

Review the precise details below to claim your bonus entries before tonight’s slate:

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New Underdog User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Bonus Entries Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of a legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Information Confirmed April 28th, 2026

This exciting welcome offer is available exclusively for new Underdog customers seeking an immediate return on investment tonight. By utilizing promo code WTOP, you systematically increase your playable funds. Simply complete your registration, ensure you meet the local age requirements in a participating state, and submit a $5 play on your first lineup.

Once that initial entry processes, $50 in bonus entries are instantly credited to your account. You can immediately allocate these entries to back favorable player projections tonight.

Underdog NBA Projections Tonight

If you plan to utilize your bonus entries tonight, analyzing the projected scoring totals is the most logical starting point:

Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers): Over/under 26.5

Over/under 26.5 Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks): Over/under 26.5

Over/under 26.5 Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers): Over/under 26.5

Over/under 26.5 Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers @ Boston Celtics): Over/under 26.5

Over/under 26.5 Tyrese Maxey (Philadelphia 76ers @ Boston Celtics): Over/under 24.5

When evaluating these player props, Jaylen Brown presents a statistically appealing ceiling. With a 26.5-point total, Brown has posted a stellar average of 26.8 points per game in this series.

In San Antonio, Victor Wembanyama (25 PPG in the playoffs) is positioned to exploit a Portland Trail Blazers defensive unit giving up 112 points in this series. Similarly, New York’s Jalen Brunson (26 PPG) draws an Atlanta Hawks squad allowing 110.2 points per matchup.

Conversely, Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid (26.9 PPG) and Tyrese Maxey (28.3 PPG) face a mathematically steep uphill battle. They will be up against a rigid Boston Celtics defense that suppresses opponents to just 99.5 points per game and a 42.9% shooting mark. Furthermore, Embiid is currently listed as Day-to-Day with an abdomen issue. Monitoring his pre-game injury status is a critical data point to verify before finalizing any entries.

Tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff Slate

While the NBA offers prime value, diversifying your entries with tonight’s NHL action is another pragmatic strategy. The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue with three key matchups that present their own data-backed opportunities:

Bruins vs. Sabres

Wild vs. Stars

Ducks vs. Oilers

You can seamlessly apply your Underdog bonus entries toward player projections in these high-stakes hockey matchups, utilizing the same analytical approach to identify statistical edges on the ice.

Redeem Your Underdog Promo Code WTOP

Securing this offer is a straightforward, logical process. Follow these exact steps to register and claim your welcome bonus:

Create an Account: Click here to register using your standard personal information. Note: You must be a new user and meet all local age and region requirements to qualify. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up sequence, input promo code WTOP to lock in your exclusive welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your newly created account by executing a secure deposit of at least $5 using one of the platform’s available payment methods. Play Your First Entry: Submit a $5 entry on the platform to instantly trigger the release of your $50 in bonus entries.

Once your account is funded and the bonus is active, you must select your preferred entry structure: