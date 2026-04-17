Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Play $5, Get $50 Bonus In NBA Play-In, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Setting up a new account with the Underdog promo code WTOP is a great way to make daily fantasy entries for tonight’s NBA Play-In Tournament and MLB games. Play $5 and get $50 in bonus entries for any game tonight after you click here and register.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP For $50 In NBA, MLB Entries

Use the details outlined below to unlock your bonus entries before tonight’s games.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New Underdog User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Bonus Entries Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of a legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Information Verified April 17th

The mechanics of this promotion are highly straightforward: once your initial account verification is complete and your first $5 entry processes, your account is immediately credited with $50 in bonus entries. This essentially provides an instant 10x return in entry capital. Please note that this offer is strictly reserved for new Underdog customers who meet their specific jurisdiction’s age and physical location requirements. Once credited, those bonus entries are entirely yours to leverage on any game.

Underdog NBA Projections Tonight

Based on current markets, here are five players with intriguing point projections tonight:

Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors) @ Phoenix Suns | O/U 27.5 Points

(Golden State Warriors) @ Phoenix Suns | Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns) vs. Golden State Warriors | O/U 26.5 Points

(Phoenix Suns) vs. Golden State Warriors | Paolo Banchero (Orlando Magic) vs. Charlotte Hornets | O/U 22.5 Points

(Orlando Magic) vs. Charlotte Hornets | LaMelo Ball (Charlotte Hornets) @ Orlando Magic | O/U 23.5 Points

(Charlotte Hornets) @ Orlando Magic | Brandon Miller (Charlotte Hornets) @ Orlando Magic | O/U 19.5 Points

Stephen Curry shares the highest scoring projection of the night, and the underlying data supports a heavy offensive workload. With teammates Jimmy Butler III and Moses Moody sidelined, Golden State’s offensive usage will concentrate heavily on Curry coming off of a 35-point performance against the Clippers. On the other side of the court, Devin Booker is positioned for a strong performance against Golden State. Booker recently posted 22 points and projects to threaten his 26.5 line against a middle of the pack defense.

Looking at the Eastern Conference, Paolo Banchero is going to be tested against the Charlotte Hornets. Averaging 22.2 in the regular season and coming off of an 18-point outing against the 76ers, Banchero needs a bounce back performance. Conversely, LaMelo Ball faces a significant test. Although he put up 30 points and 10 assists against Miami, Ball averaged 20.1 points per game in the regular season, well below is 23.5-point projection.

Tonight’s MLB Slate

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio of entries beyond the hardwood, tonight’s Major League Baseball schedule offers several compelling matchups to analyze:

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

Kansas City Royals vs. New York Yankees

Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners

Underdog Promo Code WTOP: $50 Bonus Offer

Securing this analytical advantage requires a specific sequence of steps. Follow this optimal path to register your account and unlock your $50 bonus:

Create Your Account: Click here to register as a new player. You will need to input standard personal information to verify your identity, age, and location.

Click here to register as a new player. You will need to input standard personal information to verify your identity, age, and location. Use the Code: Enter the promo code WTOP during the registration process. This is the critical step to ensure your account is flagged for the welcome bonus.

Enter the promo code during the registration process. This is the critical step to ensure your account is flagged for the welcome bonus. Make a Secure Deposit: Once verified, fund your account with a minimum deposit of $5 using one of the platform’s secure transaction methods.

Once verified, fund your account with a minimum deposit of $5 using one of the platform’s secure transaction methods. Play Your First Entry: Submit a $5 entry on tonight’s Hornets vs. Magic game, the MLB slate, or any other available matchup to instantly activate your $50 in bonus entries.

When constructing your entry, you must decide between two distinct risk profiles. A Standard entry requires two or more picks and offers the highest potential multiplier, but it carries zero margin for error—all legs must be correct to trigger a payout. Alternatively, a Flex entry requires three or more picks and mathematically reduces your variance. By choosing to Flex, you sacrifice a portion of the maximum payout in exchange for a safety net, ensuring you still receive a partial return even if one projection fails to hit.