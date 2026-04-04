Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Play $5, Get $50 Bonus For Final Four Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The Underdog promo code WTOP delivers one of the best daily fantasy welcome offers in the industry, and it arrives at a perfect time with the Final Four starting tonight. Make a $5 play to unlock $50 in bonus entries for tonight’s games. Click here to register.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP For $50 Final Four Offer

Before the action gets underway at Lucas Oil Stadium, it is crucial to understand the exact parameters of this welcome offer. Here is a clear breakdown of the current Underdog offer:

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New Underdog User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Bonus Entries Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Promo Verified April 4, 2026 by WTOP

Underdog Promo Code Overview

New Underdog customers looking to optimize their college basketball entries can take advantage of a highly lucrative, low-risk welcome offer. By registering and playing a mere $5 on your initial entry, you immediately receive $50 in bonus entries. This structure provides optimal flexibility, giving users the capital to build multiple entries around tonight’s premium matchups.

To qualify for this promotion, you must be a first-time user on the platform. Furthermore, all new Underdog customers must meet the established minimum age requirements and be physically located within a participating, legal state.

Underdog Final Four Picks

If you are looking to maximize the value of today’s slate at Lucas Oil Stadium, let’s look at the numbers. Here are the five players projecting the highest point totals on the board:

Keaton Wagler, Illinois Fighting Illini (vs. UConn Huskies) – O/U 17.5 Points

(vs. UConn Huskies) – O/U 17.5 Points Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan Wolverines (vs. Arizona Wildcats) – O/U 16.5 Points

(vs. Arizona Wildcats) – O/U 16.5 Points Brayden Burries, Arizona Wildcats (vs. Michigan Wolverines) – O/U 16.5 Points

(vs. Michigan Wolverines) – O/U 16.5 Points Tarris Reed Jr., UConn Huskies (vs. Illinois Fighting Illini) – O/U 15.5 Points

(vs. Illinois Fighting Illini) – O/U 15.5 Points Koa Peat, Arizona Wildcats (vs. Michigan Wolverines) – O/U 14.5 Points

Keaton Wagler headlines the player prop board tonight with the highest total of the evening. The Illinois guard enters his matchup against UConn averaging an impressive 17.5 points per game on a 43.6% conversion rate from the floor this tournament, making him the undisputed focal point of the Illini offensive scheme.

In the late game, Yaxel Lendeborg presents a highly efficient profile. The Michigan forward has dominated the postseason metrics, averaging 21.0 points and 7.25 rebounds per contest while converting an elite 59.2% of his field-goal attempts. He faces an Arizona interior defense that will be heavily tasked with limiting his output.

On the other side of that matchup, Arizona’s Brayden Burries carries an identical 16.5 over/under line. Burries boasts outstanding shooting splits this tournament, converting 57.9% from the field and an astronomical 68.4% from beyond the arc while generating 17.8 points per game.

Finally, the data points heavily toward UConn center Tarris Reed Jr. against Illinois. The big man is averaging a monster double-double with 21.8 points and 13.5 rebounds per game on 60% shooting this postseason. He will battle Tomislav Ivisic and the Illinois frontcourt in a highly physical matchup where rebounding percentages and interior defense could dictate the outcome.

Activate Your Underdog Promo Code WTOP Offer

To claim your $50 in bonus entries, you must be a new user meeting the necessary age and regional requirements. Follow this logical, step-by-step process to secure your bonus:

Register: Create your new account here by providing standard personal information. Enter the Code: You must input the Underdog promo code WTOP during the sign-up process to successfully trigger the offer. Deposit: Make an initial deposit of at least $5 using one of the platform’s secure banking methods. Play: Submit a $5 entry to officially activate and receive your $50 in bonus entries.

When constructing your entry for tonight’s college basketball slate, the platform offers two distinct approaches: