Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Bonus for NBA, MLB Picks (April 1)

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All new DFS users can redeem the Underdog promo code WTOP to receive a fantasy bonus to use on all NBA and MLB entries today, or any other sport. With baseball on basically all day starting at 12:15 p.m. ET, there are no shortage of options to use this bonus thanks to this welcome offer.







Create a new account and place a $5 entry on the NBA, MLB, or any other sport and event to automatically receive $50 in fantasy entries. The outcome does not matter, so this bonus is received no matter what.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP for NBA, MLB Action Wednesday

Before tip-off between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat, make sure you are fully prepared to take advantage of this welcome offer. Whether you are backing the Celtics’ elite rebounding or banking on the Heat’s scorers, here is a quick breakdown of the promotion details so you can claim your bonus entries:

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New Underdog User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Bonus Entries Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Date Last Verified April 1st, 2026

Claiming the latest Underdog promo code is a straightforward process for fantasy players looking to elevate their card for tonight’s Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat matchup. By simply creating a new account and playing your first $5 entry, you will instantly receive $50 in bonus entries credited directly to your bankroll. This gives you extra flexibility to hunt for longshot value and craft the perfect player prop entries before the action begins.

Please note that this exclusive welcome offer is strictly reserved for completely new Underdog customers. To successfully redeem the promotion and secure those bonus entries, you must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located within a participating state where Underdog operates.

How to Use Your Underdog Bonus Tonight

The Boston Celtics hit the road tonight to take on the Miami Heat. Tip-off is scheduled for April 1, 2026, at 07:30 PM EDT.

Take a look at tonight’s popular player props from both teams to help build your card:

Boston Celtics Props:

Jaylen Brown: 27.5 Points

27.5 Points Jayson Tatum: 8.5 Rebounds

8.5 Rebounds Derrick White: 4.5 Assists

4.5 Assists Payton Pritchard: 16.5 Points

16.5 Points Sam Hauser: 2.5 3-Point Field Goals

Miami Heat Props:

Bam Adebayo: 10.5 Rebounds

10.5 Rebounds Tyler Herro: 22.5 Points

22.5 Points Andrew Wiggins: 14.5 Points

14.5 Points Jaime Jaquez Jr.: 13.5 Points

13.5 Points Davion Mitchell: 5.5 Assists

When evaluating the lines tonight, there are several intriguing statistical trends that point to hidden value. For the Boston Celtics, Jaylen Brown’s points line sits at 27.5, which is just below his season-long baseline as he is averaging roughly 28.5 points per game. Likewise, Derrick White provides solid upside on his 4.5 assists prop as he is averaging close to 5.5 per game. Jayson Tatum has also been a force on the glass since he has returned from his achilles injury.

Looking at the Miami Heat side, Bam Adebayo’s rebound line is set at 10.5. Adebayo averages 10.03 total rebounds per game, but it does stand to reason that he may face stiff resistance on the boards tonight. The Boston Celtics boast a dominant 52.8% total rebound percentage, meaning the under might hold the real value here. Meanwhile, Andrew Wiggins offers steady scoring potential against his 14.5 points line, as he has averaged 15.60 points through 62 games this season.

How to Redeem the Underdog Promo Code WTOP

Ready to get in on the action and lock in your predictions for tonight’s Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat matchup? Activating your bonus entries is a simple process. First, you need to create and register a new account by providing your standard personal information. During registration, make sure to enter promo code WTOP to lock in your eligibility. Remember, you must be a completely new user and meet all local age and region requirements to participate.

Once your profile is up and running, head to the cashier and deposit at least $5 using one of the platform’s secure payment methods. With your account funded, all you need to do is play a $5 entry on tonight’s game—or any other available market—to instantly activate your $50 in bonus entries.

When you are ready to construct your card, Underdog provides two distinct ways to structure your entries:

Standard Entry: This option requires 2+ picks and offers the largest potential payout. However, the risk is higher. Keep in mind that all legs must hit in order to win.

This option requires 2+ picks and offers the largest potential payout. However, the risk is higher. Keep in mind that all legs must hit in order to win. Flex Entry: For those looking for a little more breathing room, you can choose to flex an entry with 3+ picks. While the maximum payout is slightly reduced, this option provides a safety net where you can still receive some winnings even if a leg is incorrect.

Choose the entry style that best fits your analytical strategy!