Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Bonus for NBA, MLB, Final Four Picks This Weekend

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All new DFS users can redeem the Underdog promo code WTOP to receive a fantasy bonus to use on all NBA and MLB entries today, or get a head start on Final Four entries for the two games tomorrow.







Create a new account and place a $5 entry on the NBA, MLB, NCAA Tournament or any other sport and event to automatically receive $50 in fantasy entries. The outcome does not matter, so this bonus is received no matter what.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP for NBA, MLB Bonus Friday

Before the Minnesota Timberwolves and Philadelphia 76ers take the court tonight, make sure you have all the details regarding the latest sign-up bonus. Here is a quick breakdown of the current new user offer:

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New Underdog User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Bonus Entries Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Date Last Verified April 3rd, 2026

Claiming the latest welcome offer is a straightforward process for new Underdog customers ready to get in on the action. To unlock this exclusive promotion, complete the registration process, fund your account, and submit a first-time entry of just $5. The moment your initial $5 play is locked in, Underdog will instantly reward your account with $50 in bonus entries to use across the platform.

Keep in mind that this promotion is exclusively available to first-time players. To successfully claim the $50 in bonus entries, all users must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located within a participating state where Underdog operates.

How to Use Your Underdog NBA Bonus Tonight

The Minnesota Timberwolves travel to take on the Philadelphia 76ers in an intriguing cross-conference battle. Tip-off is scheduled for April 03, 2026, at 07:00 PM EDT.

Looking at tonight’s matchup, there is plenty of value on the board. We’ve seen time and time again that isolating player usage rates yields the best read on consensus projections. Here is a breakdown of popular player props to consider:

Minnesota Timberwolves Player Props

Anthony Edwards: 27.5 Points

27.5 Points Julius Randle: 20.5 Points

20.5 Points Rudy Gobert: 11.5 Rebounds

11.5 Rebounds Naz Reid: 13.5

13.5 Donte DiVincenzo: 2.5 3-Point Field Goals

Philadelphia 76ers Player Props

Tyrese Maxey: 28.5 Points

28.5 Points Paul George: 18.5 Points

18.5 Points Kelly Oubre Jr.: 4.5 Rebounds

4.5 Rebounds Quentin Grimes: 3.5 Assists

3.5 Assists VJ Edgecombe:15.5 Points

How to Redeem the Underdog Promo Code WTOP

Ready to jump into tonight’s action between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Philadelphia 76ers? Claiming your welcome offer is quick and easy. Follow these simple steps to secure your bonus before tip-off:

Register Your Account: Create and register a new account by providing standard personal information. Keep in mind that you must be a new user and meet all local age and region requirements to participate. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, be sure that promo code WTOP is required and entered to lock in your eligibility for the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your account by depositing at least $5 using one of the platform’s secure methods. Place Your Entry: Finally, play a $5 entry on tonight’s Timberwolves-76ers matchup—or any other eligible sporting event—in order to activate the $50 in bonus entries.

Understanding Your Entry Options

Once your account is loaded with your bonus entries, it is time to build your picks. Underdog offers two distinct ways to structure your slips: