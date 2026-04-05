Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Bonus for NBA, MLB Easter Picks

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All new DFS users can redeem the Underdog promo code WTOP to receive a fantasy bonus to use on all NBA and MLB entries today, or any other sport. There are a ton of games to get into on this Easter Sunday, and this Underdog welcome offer is the perfect place to start.







Create a new account and place a $5 entry on the NBA, MLB, or any other sport and event to automatically receive $50 in fantasy entries. The outcome does not matter, so this bonus is received no matter what.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP for $50 in Fantasy Entries

Getting in on tonight’s action between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Charlotte Hornets is quick and easy. Below is a complete breakdown of the current welcome bonus available to new users looking to build their slips for this matchup:

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New Underdog User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Bonus Entries Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Date Last Verified April 5th, 2026

The mechanics of this Underdog promo code are straightforward and designed specifically for new Underdog customers looking to extract value from the upcoming NBA slate. To take advantage of the offer, simply create your account, ensure you meet the local age requirements, and verify you are located in a participating state. Once your registration is complete, all it takes is a $5 play on your first entry to instantly unlock $50 in bonus entries.

With these bonus entries in hand, you will be well-equipped to build out your slips for the 7:00 PM ET tip-off tonight. Whether you are backing the hometown Minnesota Timberwolves or looking at projections for the visiting Charlotte Hornets, this welcome bonus provides an immediate boost for first-time players exploring the platform and looking for high-upside longshot entries.

How to Use Your Underdog NBA Bonus Tonight

Here are the five players with the highest point over/unders for tonight’s slate based on the consensus lines:

Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves) vs. Charlotte Hornets – 25.5 Points

vs. Charlotte Hornets – 25.5 Points Brandon Miller (Charlotte Hornets) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves – 20.5 Points

vs. Minnesota Timberwolves – 20.5 Points Julius Randle (Minnesota Timberwolves) vs. Charlotte Hornets – 19.5 Points

vs. Charlotte Hornets – 19.5 Points LaMelo Ball (Charlotte Hornets) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves – 19.5 Points

vs. Minnesota Timberwolves – 19.5 Points Kon Knueppel (Charlotte Hornets) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves – 18.5 Points

When building your slips tonight, the Minnesota Timberwolves and Charlotte Hornets matchup offers plenty of statistical intrigue and potential market inefficiencies. Anthony Edwards headlines the consensus projections with a 25.5-point line. We put a lot of stock in situational context; while he is averaging an impressive 28.9 points per game this season, he has only logged 12.5 points per game over his last five outings. He will look for a bounce-back performance at home against a Hornets defense allowing 111.3 points per game.

On the opposing side, Brandon Miller faces a 20.5-point total. Miller is averaging 20.4 points on the year but has ramped his production up to 21.2 points over his last five games. He is shooting an efficient 48.6% from the field and draining 3.8 three-pointers per game during that span, making his over an intriguing proposition.

LaMelo Ball and Julius Randle both sit at an over/under of 19.5 points. Randle’s season scoring average of 21.1 and his recent 21.4 points per game across his last five contests suggest his line might offer some underlying value for those projecting a high-scoring affair. Meanwhile, Ball is averaging exactly 19.5 points on the season but has dipped to 17.2 points per game recently, shooting just 35.3% from the field in his last five matchups. He will be heavily tested by a Timberwolves squad surrendering 114.1 points per game.

How to Activate the Underdog Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your welcome bonus ahead of tonight’s tip-off between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Charlotte Hornets is a simple process. Just follow these steps to secure your bonus:

Register a New Account: Download the app or visit the site to create your account using your standard personal information. You must be a completely new user and meet all local age and regional requirements to qualify. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, you are required to input promo code WTOP to lock in this specific welcome bonus. Make a Secure Deposit: Once your account is verified, deposit a minimum of $5 using one of the available secure payment methods. Submit Your Entry: Finally, play a $5 entry. Doing so will immediately activate your offer, crediting your account with $50 in bonus entries.

When you are ready to put your bonus entries in play, you will have two primary ways to structure your slips: