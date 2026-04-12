Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Bonus for Clippers-Warriors, All NBA, MLB, Masters Entries Sunday

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There is a ton going on in the sports world today, and Underdog is your place to go to get in on the action. Redeem the Underdog promo code WTOP to receive $50 in fantasy entries, and place your picks on the Masters final round, MLB and NBA games to get started.







Create a new account and place a $5 entry on any sport or event today across the Masters, MLB and NBA games, which will automatically redeem your $50 in fantasy entries. The outcome of this initial entry does not matter, making this one of the best welcome offers out there.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP for Masters, MLB, NBA Action

Before the Golden State Warriors and LA Clippers tip off, make sure you are ready to take full advantage of this exclusive welcome promotion. Review the details below to ensure you have everything needed to claim your bonus entries for tonight’s slate:

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New Underdog User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Bonus Entries Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Date Last Verified April 12th, 2026

This exclusive welcome offer is designed specifically for new Underdog customers looking to maximize their daily fantasy value. To qualify for the promotion, players must meet the standard age requirements and be physically located in a participating state where Underdog operates. Once your new account is successfully registered and verified, you are immediately eligible to unlock your welcome bonus.

Claiming your reward is incredibly straightforward. Simply complete your registration, make a secure deposit, and play just $5 on your first entry. Upon placing that initial $5 entry, Underdog will instantly credit your account with $50 in bonus entries. These bonus funds provide exceptional value, allowing you to hunt for longshot picks and build out additional NBA entries for tonight’s Golden State Warriors and LA Clippers showdown, or save them for future matchups throughout the regular season.

How to Use Your Underdog Bonus Tonight

One of the regular season games today that matters for both teams (for seeding) is this Warriors vs. Clippers game, so let’s look through the player props for this game:

Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors): 26.6 Points | 3.5 Rebounds | 4.8 Assists | 4.4 3-Pointers Made

26.6 Points | 3.5 Rebounds | 4.8 Assists | 4.4 3-Pointers Made Brandin Podziemski (Golden State Warriors): 13.9 Points | 5.1 Rebounds | 3.7 Assists

13.9 Points | 5.1 Rebounds | 3.7 Assists Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors): 8.4 Points | 5.5 Rebounds | 5.5 Assists

8.4 Points | 5.5 Rebounds | 5.5 Assists De’Anthony Melton (Golden State Warriors): 12.5 Points | 3.2 Rebounds | 2.6 Assists

12.5 Points | 3.2 Rebounds | 2.6 Assists Kawhi Leonard (LA Clippers): 27.9 Points | 6.4 Rebounds | 3.6 Assists | 2.6 3-Pointers Made

27.9 Points | 6.4 Rebounds | 3.6 Assists | 2.6 3-Pointers Made John Collins (LA Clippers): 13.5 Points | 5.3 Rebounds | 1.3 3-Pointers Made

13.5 Points | 5.3 Rebounds | 1.3 3-Pointers Made Kris Dunn (LA Clippers): 7.3 Points | 3.3 Rebounds | 3.6 Assists

How to Sign Up With the Underdog Promo Code WTOP

Getting started and claiming your bonus entries ahead of the Golden State Warriors vs. LA Clippers matchup is a simple process. Follow these steps to secure your promotional funds:

Register Your Account: Create a new account by providing standard personal information. It goes without saying that you must be a new user and meet the specific age and region requirements for your location. Use the Promo Code: Ensure that promo code WTOP is entered during the sign-up process to lock in your value. Make a Secure Deposit: Add funds to your account by depositing at least $5 using one of the available secure methods. Play to Activate: Submit a $5 entry on the platform. Completing this step will instantly activate your $50 in bonus entries.

Once your account is funded and your bonus is activated, it is time to build your picks. Underdog provides two distinct entry types to match your analytical playstyle: