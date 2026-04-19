Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Claim $50 Bonus NBA Playoffs, MLB Picks Sunday

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Dive into the NBA and NHL playoffs today after redeeming the Underdog promo code WTOP for a fantastic DFS bonus. Once signed up with this offer, you can redeem a guaranteed bonus to use on the Suns vs. Thunder, or any other game today.







Create a new account and place a $5 entry on the NBA playoffs today to receive $50 in fantasy entries, guaranteed.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP for NBA, NHL Playoffs

Before tip-off of today’s postseason clash between the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers, securing your welcome bonus is the smartest way to approach the board. We put a lot of stock in maximizing your resources, and by claiming this offer, you can quickly boost your account with bonus entries to use on player projections throughout the playoffs.

Getting started is simple. Review the table below for all the essential details on how to activate your new account and claim your bonus entries:

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New Underdog User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Bonus Entries Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Promo Confirmed April 19th by WTOP

Underdog Promo Code WTOP Overview

If you want to add some extra leverage to today’s postseason matchup between the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers, unlocking the current Underdog sign-up bonus is a phenomenal starting point. By utilizing the Underdog promo code, you lock in a “Play $5, Get $50 in Bonus Entries” welcome offer. Once you complete your registration and submit your first $5 play, your account will be instantly credited with $50 in bonus entries.

It stands to reason that taking advantage of this promotion—exclusively available for new Underdog customers—gives you immediate flexibility. To successfully claim the bonus, you must meet the platform’s minimum age requirements and be physically located within a participating state. As long as you meet these eligibility criteria, your newly acquired bonus entries will be ready to deploy on today’s playoff action or any other upcoming NBA postseason matchups.

How to Use Your Underdog NBA Bonus Tonight

If you are looking to utilize your promo on tonight’s slate, targeting the highest-projected scorers is a logical place to start looking for market inefficiencies. Based on the consensus lines for tonight’s games, here are the five players with the highest point totals:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns) – 30.5 Points

(Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns) – 30.5 Points Tyrese Maxey (Philadelphia 76ers @ Boston Celtics) – 26.5 Points

(Philadelphia 76ers @ Boston Celtics) – 26.5 Points Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers) – 25.5 Points

(Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers) – 25.5 Points Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns @ Oklahoma City Thunder) – 23.5 Points

(Phoenix Suns @ Oklahoma City Thunder) – 23.5 Points Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers) – 23.5 Points

Matchup Highlights

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sits atop the board tonight with a massive 30.5-point line. The Thunder guard was absolutely electric during the regular season, averaging over 30 points per game. He draws a highly favorable home matchup tonight against a Phoenix Suns squad dealing with questionable tags for Grayson Allen (hamstring) and Mark Williams (foot).

In Boston, the 76ers will be playing without their star center, Joel Embiid, who remains sidelined with an abdomen injury. With Embiid out, it does stand to reason that Philadelphia will lean heavily on Tyrese Maxey to shoulder the offensive load.

How to Activate the Underdog Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your sign-up bonus ahead of today’s playoff matchup between the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers is a straightforward process. Follow these steps to unlock your bonus entries before tip-off:

Create an Account: Download the app or visit the site to register. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, ensure that promo code WTOP is applied to qualify for the welcome bonus. Remember, you must be a new user and meet the required age and regional eligibility requirements. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account by depositing at least $5 using one of the platform’s secure payment methods. Submit Your First Play: Submit a $5 entry on any available market, including today’s postseason props. Once your $5 entry is logged, it will automatically activate your $50 in bonus entries.

When it comes time to build your entries using your newly acquired bonus capital, you will have two primary ways to play: