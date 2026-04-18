Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Claim $50 Bonus for Wolves-Nuggets, NBA Playoffs Picks

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

The NBA playoffs officially start today, and you can get in on the action with the Underdog promo code WTOP. All new users who sign up with this welcome offer are able to receive a guaranteed bonus to use on the NBA playoffs, NHL playoffs, MLB regular season, or any other sport and market.







Create a new account and place a $5 entry on the NBA, NHL, MLB or any other sport. Once this initial entry is placed you will receive $50 in fantasy entries. The outcome does not matter.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP for NBA Playoffs Bonus

As the Denver Nuggets host the Minnesota Timberwolves for this crucial postseason matchup, new users can easily claim their welcome bonus. Check out the complete details of the latest offer below to ensure you maximize your value for today’s NBA action.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New Underdog User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Bonus Entries Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Date Last Verified April 18th, 2026

Underdog Promo Code WTOP Overview

Getting started with the latest Underdog promo code is a straightforward process for fans looking to find an edge in the April 18 matchup between the Nuggets and Timberwolves. To unlock this welcome offer, new Underdog customers simply need to register for an account and play $5 on their first entry. Once that initial play is locked in, you will instantly receive $50 in bonus entries to use across the NBA Postseason schedule, perfectly timed for the 3:30 PM ET tip-off.

Keep in mind that this exclusive bonus comes with standard eligibility rules. To qualify and claim your bonus entries, you must be a completely new Underdog customer, meet the minimum age requirements, and be physically located in a participating state where the platform operates. Once those criteria are cleared, your $50 bonus will be ready to deploy.

How to Use Your Underdog NBA Bonus Tonight

If you are looking to maximize your promo on tonight’s slate, targeting the highest projected scorers is a great place to start. Looking at the consensus lines, we are constantly hunting for market inefficiencies and favorable game scripts. Here are the five players with the highest point totals for tonight’s matchups:

Nikola Jokić (Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves) Points Line: 28.5

Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks) Points Line: 27.5

Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves @ Denver Nuggets) Points Line: 26.5

Jamal Murray (Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves) Points Line: 23.5

Jalen Johnson (Atlanta Hawks @ New York Knicks) Points Line: 21.5



When building your entry tonight, the data points heavily toward a few marquee matchups. Nikola Jokić holds the highest points line at 28.5.

Meanwhile, Jalen Brunson draws a highly favorable situational spot against the Atlanta Hawks, as he has historically shown up in the playoffs in his Knicks career.

In the Denver matchup, Anthony Edwards will look to carry the offensive load for Minnesota. His line sits at 26.5 points, a mark he routinely cleared this regular season.

How to Sign Up With the Underdog Promo Code WTOP

Ready to get some skin in the game for the April 18 postseason matchup between the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves? Claiming your welcome bonus is a breeze. Follow these steps to activate your promotion before the game tips off:

Register Your Account: Download the app or head to the desktop site to create a new account. You will need to register using standard personal information to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, it is required that you enter promo code WTOP to lock in your eligibility for the welcome offer. Make a Secure Deposit: Fund your new account by depositing at least $5 using one of the platform’s available secure methods. Submit Your First Entry: Play a $5 entry on today’s Nuggets vs. Timberwolves game (or any other available market). Once your first play is submitted, it will automatically activate your $50 in bonus entries.

Note: You must be a completely new user and meet all local age and region requirements to qualify for this promotion.

Understanding Your Entry Types

Once your $50 bonus is activated, you have a couple of strategic ways to build your entries for the NBA Postseason. We’ve seen time and time again that understanding your entry types is just as important as the picks themselves: