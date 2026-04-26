UFL Glance

All Times EDT
UFL CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|DC
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|172
|99
|Orlando
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|104
|77
|Arlington
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|134
|130
|St. Louis
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|112
|116
|Louisville
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|120
|110
|Houston
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|85
|138
|Columbus
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|106
|126
|Birmingham
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|93
|130
Saturday, April 25
St. Louis 25, Orlando 17
Sunday, April 26
Houston 17, Columbus 13
Louisville 47, Arlington 25
Thursday, April 30
St. Louis at Louisville, 8 p.m.
Friday, May 1
Houston at Columbus, 8 p.m.
Saturday, May 2
Arlington at DC, 12 p.m.
Sunday, May 3
Birmingham at Orlando, 4 p.m.
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