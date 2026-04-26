UFL Glance

All Times EDT UFL CONFERENCE W L T Pct PF PA DC 4 1 0 .800 172 99 Orlando 4…

All Times EDT

UFL CONFERENCE

W L T Pct PF PA DC 4 1 0 .800 172 99 Orlando 4 1 0 .800 104 77 Arlington 3 2 0 .600 134 130 St. Louis 3 2 0 .600 112 116 Louisville 2 3 0 .400 120 110 Houston 2 3 0 .400 85 138 Columbus 1 4 0 .200 106 126 Birmingham 1 4 0 .200 93 130

Saturday, April 25

St. Louis 25, Orlando 17

Sunday, April 26

Houston 17, Columbus 13

Louisville 47, Arlington 25

Thursday, April 30

St. Louis at Louisville, 8 p.m.

Friday, May 1

Houston at Columbus, 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 2

Arlington at DC, 12 p.m.

Sunday, May 3

Birmingham at Orlando, 4 p.m.

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