UConn-Michigan Prediction Market Apps: Get 5 National Championship Bonuses

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Take advantage of these UConn-Michigan prediction market apps and unlock five great offers on the National Championship Game. New players can start making trades on either team as the college basketball season winds down.







Register with Kalshi, Polymarket, Novig, OG and Crypto.com ahead of Monday’s tip-off. These are opportunities to grab unique bonuses and make predictions on this UConn-Michigan matchup.

UConn-Michigan Prediction Market Apps Unlock 5 No-Brainer Offers

This is a historic matchup between two dominant college basketball teams. The Wolverines are outscoring their NCAA Tournament opponents by more than 20 points per game. Meanwhile, the Huskies are trying to win a third championship in four years with head coach Danny Hurley leading the way. UConn has needed late magic in games while Michigan is bludgeoning opponents left and right. These UConn-Michigan prediction market apps provide college basketball fans with a way to end the season with a bang.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Welcome Bonus for UConn-Michigan

New players who activate Kalshi promo code WTOP will have access to a $10 welcome bonus on Monday night. Create an account and start with $10 in trades on the app. Once players hit this threshold, they will receive $10 in bonuses. Think of this offer as the perfect head start on the new week.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Delivers $20 Prediction Bonus







Polymarket promo code WTOP can raise the stakes for first-time players. This is an opportunity to unlock $20 in bonuses ahead of this UConn-Michigan matchup. Simply create an account and make a cash deposit of at least $20. That is all it takes to secure this sign-up offer. From there, start making predictions on college basketball or any other available market on Polymarket.

Use Novig Promo Code WTOP to Secure $100 Trading Discount







Go big on the UConn-Michigan game with Novig promo code WTOP. Take advantage of this offer ahead of tip-off to qualify for a $100 prediction discount. New users will receive a 10% discount on their first prediction, up to $100. Additionally, this offer also comes with 1,000 in Novig Coins and five Novig cash. New players can hit the ground running in a matter of minutes with this offer.

Activate OG Promo, Secure 5 100% Profit Boosts







Players who activate this OG promo will have a unique offer ahead of Monday’s National Championship Game. Set up a new account and qualify for five straight days of 100% profit boosts. Each profit boost is an opportunity to double your winnings on a prediction. New players can grab a 100% profit boost on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday this week.

Score $50 in CRO Bonuses With Crypto.com







Gear up for this much-anticipated UConn vs. Michigan game with Crypto.com. There is no need to enter a promo code to unlock this offer. Simply sign up using the links on this page and start with a cryptocurrency trade. That is all it takes to unlock $50 in CRO. With the National Championship Game coming up, it’s the perfect time to redeem this unique offer.