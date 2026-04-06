UConn-Michigan DFS Apps: Best Offers For National Championship

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services We will have a champion in men’s college basketball tonight as UConn takes on Michigan, and you have the chance to lock in daily fantasy offers with several platforms. We will take you through the best UConn-Michigan DFS apps and how to utilize the welcome offers that come along with them.

For the Huskies, they come in as a significant underdog, but a win would be their third national title in four years and the seventh overall. Michigan is looking to win its second overall and first since 1989.

On the UConn side, the storylines revolve around players like Tarris Reed Jr., Alex Karaban and Braylon Mullins. Reed has been dominant in the Huskies’ run to the championship, while Karaban has been strong. Mullins turned in a strong shooting night against Illinois coming off of the game-winner against Duke in the Elite 8.

For Michigan, it is worth keeping an eye on Yaxel Lendeborg. He is a key for the Wolverines’ success, but might be playing at less than 100% after seemingly hurting himself in the win over Arizona. Center Aday Mara is also a key player for Michigan, as he will matchup with Reed.

Let’s go through each of these offers you can claim so you can make your picks for these key players.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 In Bonus Entries







With Underdog, you will be one simple entry away from unlocking $50 in bonus entries. All you have to do is risk at least $5 with your entry, and the $50 reward will be credited to your account.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: $100 Deposit Match







Sleeper gives new users the choice between a $20 guaranteed bonus or a $100 deposit match. If you go with the $20 bonus, you can put it to use right away. With the deposit match, you can get up to $100 depending on the amount of your first transaction.

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: $50 In Lineups







Signing up with PrizePicks is a great way to get ready for the game. You will just have to make a $5 play, and then you will be given $50 in lineups guaranteed.

Betr Promo Code WTOP: $200 No-Sweat Offer







After you download the Betr Picks app, you will receive two no-sweat entries. Each can be up to $100. The way they work is if either of your entries lose, you will get the original amount you risked back in the form of Betr Bucks.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: $100 Deposit Bonus







New Chalkboard users can control the amount they get in bonuses after signing up. Deposit up to $100 and get that much in bonuses credited to your account. As part of this offer, you will also get a free pick. As an example, you could move someone like Karaban’s points projection down to 0.5 points, essentially giving you a free winning leg for your entry.

Dabble Promo code WTOP: $10 Sign-Up Bonus







After you sign up with Dabble, you will have $10 in bonuses credited to your account right away. The best part of this offer is perhaps that you do not have to do anything outside of signing up to get your bonus. However, if you do make a deposit, you can make up to 12 picks with your entry and get up to a 1000x multiplier.

Boom Promo Code WTOP100: $100 Risk-Free Token







Sign up with Boom now and get the $100 risk-free token in time for UConn-Michigan. If your entry loses, you will get your original amount (up to $100) back in bonuses.

Splash Promo Code WTOP50: Play $5, Get $50 Bonus







Activating the Splash promo code offer is simple. Just make a $5 play for UConn-Michigan tonight and get $50 in bonuses credited to your account. Put those to use for any other entries you want to make tonight or for other sports this week.