Twins to put INF Royce Lewis (knee) and RHP Cody Laweryson (forearm) on injured list

TORONTO (AP) — Minnesota Twins infielder Royce Lewis is headed to the 10-day injured list because of a sprained left…

TORONTO (AP) — Minnesota Twins infielder Royce Lewis is headed to the 10-day injured list because of a sprained left knee, manager Derek Shelton said after Friday night’s 10-4 loss at Toronto.

Right-hander Cody Laweryson will go on the 15-day IL because of a right forearm strain, Shelton said. The Twins will make corresponding roster moves before Saturday’s game against the Blue Jays.

Lewis, who is batting .222 with two homers and eight RBIs, injured his knee on a swing in Thursday’s home win over Detroit. He stayed in that game but did not play Friday.

The first overall pick in the 2017 draft, Lewis has been plagued by injuries in his career, including tearing the ACL in his right knee in both 2021 and 2022.

Laweryson has a 4.26 ERA and one save in five appearances. He has struck out eight and walked two over 6 1/3 innings.

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