Turner leads Phillies against the Giants following 4-hit performance

San Francisco Giants (13-16, fifth in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (10-19, fourth in the NL East) Philadelphia; Thursday,…

San Francisco Giants (13-16, fifth in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (10-19, fourth in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 12:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (2-3, 4.86 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 32 strikeouts); Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez (2-2, 2.94 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies -145, Giants +120; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies take on the San Francisco Giants after Trea Turner’s four-hit game on Tuesday.

Philadelphia is 6-10 at home and 10-19 overall. The Phillies have a 7-1 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

San Francisco has gone 6-7 in road games and 13-16 overall. The Giants have gone 4-0 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams meet Thursday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber leads the Phillies with nine home runs while slugging .505. Turner is 10 for 41 with a double, a home run and three RBIs over the past 10 games.

Luis Arraez has three doubles, two triples and eight RBIs for the Giants. Heliot Ramos is 12 for 36 with four doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 2-8, .215 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Giants: 6-4, .253 batting average, 3.56 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Phillies: J.T. Realmuto: 10-Day IL (back), Max Lazar: 60-Day IL (oblique), Zach Pop: 15-Day IL (calf), Jhoan Duran: 15-Day IL (oblique)

Giants: Jared Oliva: 60-Day IL (wrist), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Joel Peguero: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Susac: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jose Butto: 60-Day IL (arm), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (hip), Hayden Birdsong: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jason Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rowan Wick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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