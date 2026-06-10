Newcastle signs goalkeeper Ewen Jaouen from 2nd-tier French side Reims

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Premier League side Newcastle signed goalkeeper Ewen Jaouen from second-tier French team Reims on a long-term…

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Premier League side Newcastle signed goalkeeper Ewen Jaouen from second-tier French team Reims on a long-term contract on Wednesday.

Newcastle announced the signing on its website but did not give the length of the contract or the transfer fee. French sports daily L’Equipe said it was a four-year deal estimated at 28.5 million euros (about $33 million), making him the most expensive signing from the French second division.

The highly-rated 20-year-old kept 15 clean sheets for Reims last season and has played for France at Under-21 level.

“I’m really excited to become a Newcastle United player,” Jaouen said on Newcastle’s website. “The passion of the entire city and the atmosphere at St James’ Park are famous throughout football.”

The imposing Jaouen is 2 meters tall (6 feet 7 inches) and likes passing out from the back.

“He is an exciting young goalkeeper who has shown real promise during his time in France,” Newcastle coach Eddie Howe said. “He has a calmness and presence that belies his age.” ___

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