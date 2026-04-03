Tampa Bay hosts Boston following Cirelli’s hat trick

Boston Bruins (43-25-8, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (47-22-6, in the Atlantic Division) Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 5…

Boston Bruins (43-25-8, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (47-22-6, in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 5 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning host the Boston Bruins after Anthony Cirelli’s hat trick against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Lightning’s 6-3 win.

Tampa Bay is 13-6-1 against the Atlantic Division and 47-22-6 overall. The Lightning have gone 17-6-3 in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.

Boston has gone 43-25-8 overall with an 11-10-3 record in Atlantic Division play. The Bruins serve 12.4 penalty minutes per game to rank second in league play.

Saturday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season. The Lightning won 6-5 in a shootout in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikita Kucherov has scored 41 goals with 83 assists for the Lightning. Brandon Hagel has five goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

David Pastrnak has 29 goals and 66 assists for the Bruins. Pavel Zacha has scored nine goals with five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 7-1-2, averaging 4.3 goals, 7.1 assists, 5.2 penalties and 13 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Bruins: 6-2-2, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Lightning: Brandon Hagel: day to day (undisclosed), Max Crozier: out (abdomen), Dominic James: out (leg), Declan Carlile: out (undisclosed), Victor Hedman: out (illness), Scott Sabourin: day to day (undisclosed).

Bruins: Mason Lohrei: day to day (upper-body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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