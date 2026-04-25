Swiatek withdraws from Madrid Open after falling ill in match

MADRID (AP) — Iga Swiatek withdrew from the Madrid Open due to an unspecified illness while playing her round-of-32 match…

MADRID (AP) — Iga Swiatek withdrew from the Madrid Open due to an unspecified illness while playing her round-of-32 match against American Ann Li on Saturday.

Li got the walkover win when the fourth-ranked Swiatek withdrew with Li winning 7-6 (4), 2-6, 3-0.

Swiatek, the 2024 Madrid champion, required a medical timeout while down 2-0 in the deciding set. She returned to the court but called it quits after Li held serve.

The Polish star beat Daria Snigur in straight sets in her second-round opener on Thursday.

Li, who is ranked 34, recorded a a second career win over a top-10 opponent. She will face Leylah Fernandez in the round of 16.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.