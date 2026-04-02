Suns guard Collin Gillespie sets franchise record for 3-pointers in a season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Phoenix guard Collin Gillespie set the Suns’ franchise record for 3-pointers in a season on Thursday…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Phoenix guard Collin Gillespie set the Suns’ franchise record for 3-pointers in a season on Thursday night.

Gillespie set the mark in the second quarter of the Suns’ 127-107 loss to the Charlotte Hornets. He hit his 227th 3-pointer from the wing, surpassing the record of 226 3s, set by Quentin Richardson in the 2004-05 season.

“It’s a great accomplishment,” Gillespie said. “And I’m extremely grateful and thankful to everybody here for helping me, but at the end of the day, it doesn’t really mean much right now with the loss.”

Gillespie wasn’t all that pleased with his overall performance after finishing with six points on 2-of-7 shooting from beyond the 3-point arc.

“I gotta start finding it again — offensively, defensively, pressure-wise,” Gillespie said of the Suns’ sixth road loss in their last seven games. “And then just continue to move in the right direction. We just got to continue to talk to each other and figure it out on the fly here as we get guys back.”

Also in the game, Charlotte rookie Kon Knueppel set the Hornets’ franchise record for 3-pointers in a season. Knueppel needed four 3s entering Thursday night’s game and, after missing two wide open looks in the fourth quarter, Knueppel finally hit his 261st 3-pointer off an assist from Grant Williams.

The 20-year-old Knueppel beat the previous franchise mark of 260 3-pointers set by Kemba Walker in 2018-19.

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