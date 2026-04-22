Struggling Phillies place catcher J.T. Realmuto on the 10-day IL with back spasms

CHICAGO (AP) — The struggling Philadelphia Phillies placed catcher J.T. Realmuto on the 10-day injured list Wednesday because of back…

CHICAGO (AP) — The struggling Philadelphia Phillies placed catcher J.T. Realmuto on the 10-day injured list Wednesday because of back spasms.

Realmuto left Saturday’s 3-1 loss to Atlanta with lower back tightness. He returned to the lineup Tuesday night against the Chicago Cubs, but his back started bothering him again.

“He’s sore, and it’s going to be a few days before he’s pain-free,” manager Rob Thomson said. “So that’s why we decided to put him on the IL. It’s just some inflammation. We think he’s going to be back at the 10-day mark.”

After making the IL move with Realmuto, the Phillies struck out 12 times and failed to draw a walk in a 7-2 loss to the Cubs. It was the team’s eighth consecutive loss in the franchise’s longest skid since dropping nine in a row in September 2018.

“We got a long way to go,” Thomson said. “I think there’s a lot of frustration here, but, at the same time, these guys know that we got a talented group. Not much is going right for us right now, and at times we’re not playing well. We just got to stay after it and keep fighting.”

The Phillies brought up catcher Garrett Stubbs from Triple-A Lehigh Valley before Wednesday’s game. Right-hander Max Lazar, who is coming back from an oblique strain, was transferred to the 60-day IL.

The 35-year-old Realmuto is batting .259 with a homer and four RBIs in 17 games. The three-time All-Star re-signed with Philadelphia in free agency, agreeing to a $45 million, three-year contract in January.

Realmuto joins a crowded injured list that also includes closer Jhoan Duran (oblique strain), right-hander Zack Wheeler (shoulder surgery) and reliever Zach Pop (calf strain).

“We’ve had this in the past,” Thomson said, “and it’s time for guys to step up and I expect that and that’s why you have depth and we’ve got depth. Stubby will come in here and he’s played a lot of meaningful baseball here in Philadelphia, so I feel good about that.”

Wheeler is expected to return on Saturday at Atlanta. The three-time All-Star had a procedure last year to remove a blood clot from his upper right arm. Then he was diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome — leading to another surgery.

Lefty reliever José Alvarado left Tuesday’s game at Wrigley Field because of a back spasm. But Alvarado threw on flat ground Wednesday, and Thomson thought he would be fine.

Duran, who was acquired in a trade with Minnesota in July, is playing catch and feeling better, Thomson said.

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