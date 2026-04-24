Stars visit the Wild with 2-1 series lead

Dallas Stars (50-20-12, in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (46-24-12, in the Central Division) Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 5:30…

Dallas Stars (50-20-12, in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (46-24-12, in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Wild -135, Stars +114; over/under is 6

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Stars lead series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars visit the Minnesota Wild in the first round of the NHL Playoffs with a 2-1 lead in the series. The teams meet Wednesday for the eighth time this season. The Stars won 4-3 in overtime in the last matchup.

Minnesota has a 14-11-4 record in Central Division games and a 46-24-12 record overall. The Wild have a +33 scoring differential, with 268 total goals scored and 235 allowed.

Dallas has a 50-20-12 record overall and a 19-7-3 record in Central Division play. The Stars lead the Western Conference with 71 power-play goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Boldy has 42 goals and 43 assists for the Wild. Kirill Kaprizov has six goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Jason Robertson has 45 goals and 51 assists for the Stars. Wyatt Johnston has scored seven goals and added four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 5-4-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.8 assists, five penalties and 11.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Stars: 8-2-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.4 assists, 5.3 penalties and 12 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: Yakov Trenin: day to day (upper-body), Mats Zuccarello: day to day (upper-body).

Stars: Nathan Bastian: out (hand), Roope Hintz: out (lower body), Tyler Seguin: out for season (acl).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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