Sri Lanka’s Shanaka banned from PSL for 1 year for breaking contract and going to IPL

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Sri Lanka allrounder Dasun Shanaka was banned for one year from the Pakistan Super League on Monday…

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Sri Lanka allrounder Dasun Shanaka was banned for one year from the Pakistan Super League on Monday after breaking his agreement to join the Indian Premier League.

Shanaka was picked by defending champions the Lahore Qalandars at the PSL auction for $27,000. But he went to the IPL’s Rajasthan Royals as a replacement for England’s Sam Curran for $214,000. Shanaka, who returned to IPL after three years, has yet to play in the ongoing IPL.

Shanaka withdrew from the PSL unilaterally and the Pakistan Cricket Board said it “constituted a clear breach of both the player’s registration terms and the tripartite agreement.”

Shanaka said in a statement issued by the PCB: “I deeply regret my decision to withdraw from the PSL and offer my sincere apologies to the people of Pakistan, the fans of PSL, and the wider cricket community.

“I fully understand the disappointment caused by my actions. To the loyal fans of Lahore Qalandars, I am truly sorry for letting you down. I must clarify that at the time I withdrew from the PSL I had no intention of joining any other tournament. I have the greatest respect for Pakistani fans and have always enjoyed my time in Pakistan. I hope to return to the PSL in the future with renewed dedication and the trust of the fans.”

Shanaka is the second foreign player to be banned by the PCB for opting to play in the IPL. Last week, the PCB served a two-year ban on Zimbabwe fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani for signing with Kolkata Knight Riders after opting out of a deal with PSL franchise Islamabad United.

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