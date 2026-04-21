Sports on TV for Wednesday, April 22

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, April 22
COLLEGE BASEBALL
6 p.m.
BTN — Notre Dame at Michigan St.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
11 a.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Duke vs. North Carolina, Quarterfinal, Charlotte, N.C.
2 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Virginia vs. Syracuse, Quarterfinal, Charlotte, N.C.
5 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Boston College vs. Stanford, Quarterfinal, Charlotte, N.C.
8 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Notre Dame vs. Clemson, Quarterfinal, Charlotte, N.C.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Florida at Florida St.
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Oklahoma St. at Texas
GOLF
12:30 a.m. (Thursday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: Volvo China Open, First Round, Enhance Anting GC, Shanghai
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)
10 a.m.
NHLN — U-18 World Championship Group Stage: Czechia vs. U.S., Group B, Bratislava, Slovakia
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at Cleveland (1:10 p.m.) OR Cincinnati at Tampa Bay (1:10 p.m.)
6:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Boston (6:45 p.m.) OR Milwaukee at Detroit (6:40 p.m.)
6:45 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — N.Y. Yankees at Boston
10:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco (joined in progress) (9:45 p.m.) OR Chicago White Sox at Arizona (joined in progress) (9:40 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
7:10 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Orlando at Detroit, Game 2
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Phoenix at Oklahoma City, Game 2
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, Game 3
TRUTV — Eastern Conference First Round: Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, Game 3
9:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: Dallas at Minnesota, Game 3
TRUTV — Western Conference First Round: Dallas at Minnesota, Game 3
10 p.m.
TBS — Western Conference First Round: Anaheim at Edmonton, Game 2
RUGBY (MEN’S)
5:45 a.m. (Thursday)
FS2 — NRL: Canberra at Wests
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
ESPNU — German Cup: Bayern Munich at Bayern Leverkusen, Semifinal
2:50 p.m.
FS2 — French Cup: Nice at Strasbourg, Semifinal
3 p.m.
USA — English Premier League: Manchester City at Burnley
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: New England at Atlanta
11 p.m.
CBSSN — Liga MX: Guadalajara at Necaxa
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — Madrid-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP/WTA 1st Round
6 a.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — Madrid-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP/WTA 1st Round
5 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS CHANNEL — Madrid-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP 1st Round; WTA 2nd Round
6 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS CHANNEL — Madrid-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP 1st Round; WTA 2nd Round
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