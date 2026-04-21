Sports on TV for Wednesday, April 22

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Wednesday, April 22 COLLEGE BASEBALL 6 p.m. BTN — Notre Dame…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, April 22

COLLEGE BASEBALL

6 p.m.

BTN — Notre Dame at Michigan St.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

11 a.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Duke vs. North Carolina, Quarterfinal, Charlotte, N.C.

2 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Virginia vs. Syracuse, Quarterfinal, Charlotte, N.C.

5 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Boston College vs. Stanford, Quarterfinal, Charlotte, N.C.

8 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Notre Dame vs. Clemson, Quarterfinal, Charlotte, N.C.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Florida at Florida St.

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Oklahoma St. at Texas

GOLF

12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: Volvo China Open, First Round, Enhance Anting GC, Shanghai

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

10 a.m.

NHLN — U-18 World Championship Group Stage: Czechia vs. U.S., Group B, Bratislava, Slovakia

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at Cleveland (1:10 p.m.) OR Cincinnati at Tampa Bay (1:10 p.m.)

6:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Boston (6:45 p.m.) OR Milwaukee at Detroit (6:40 p.m.)

6:45 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — N.Y. Yankees at Boston

10:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco (joined in progress) (9:45 p.m.) OR Chicago White Sox at Arizona (joined in progress) (9:40 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

7:10 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Orlando at Detroit, Game 2

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Phoenix at Oklahoma City, Game 2

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, Game 3

TRUTV — Eastern Conference First Round: Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, Game 3

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round: Dallas at Minnesota, Game 3

TRUTV — Western Conference First Round: Dallas at Minnesota, Game 3

10 p.m.

TBS — Western Conference First Round: Anaheim at Edmonton, Game 2

RUGBY (MEN’S)

5:45 a.m. (Thursday)

FS2 — NRL: Canberra at Wests

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

ESPNU — German Cup: Bayern Munich at Bayern Leverkusen, Semifinal

2:50 p.m.

FS2 — French Cup: Nice at Strasbourg, Semifinal

3 p.m.

USA — English Premier League: Manchester City at Burnley

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: New England at Atlanta

11 p.m.

CBSSN — Liga MX: Guadalajara at Necaxa

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS CHANNEL — Madrid-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP/WTA 1st Round

6 a.m.

TENNIS CHANNEL — Madrid-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP/WTA 1st Round

5 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS CHANNEL — Madrid-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP 1st Round; WTA 2nd Round

6 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS CHANNEL — Madrid-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP 1st Round; WTA 2nd Round

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