Sports on TV for Thursday, April 30

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, April 30 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 5:30 a.m. FS2 —…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, April 30

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Hawthorn at Collingwood

6 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Adelaide

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at Wake Forest

ESPN2 — Vanderbilt at Alabama

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Michigan vs. Johns Hopkins, Semifinal, Piscataway, N.J.

6 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Maryland vs. Penn St., Semifinal, Piscataway, N.J.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

7 p.m.

SECN — Arkansas at Texas

9 p.m.

SECN — Oklahoma at Texas A&M

GOLF

6 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: Turkish Airlines Open, First Round, National GC, Belek, Antalya, Turkey

10 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: Mexico Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba, First Round, El Camaleon Golf Course at Mayakoba, Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo, Mexico

Noon

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: Regions Tradition, First Round, Greystone Golf & Country Club, Birmingham, Ala.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: Cadillac Championship, First Round, Trump National Doral – Blue Monster Course, Miami

6 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: Turkish Airlines Open, Second Round, National GC, Belek, Antalya, Turkey

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

Noon

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Detroit at Atlanta (12:15 p.m.) OR St. Louis at Pittsburgh (12:35 p.m.)

3 p.m

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Kansas City at Athletics (3:05 p.m.) OR St. Louis at Pittsburgh (12:35 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

7:10 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: New York at Atlanta, Game 6

8 p.m.

NBCSN — Eastern Conference First Round: Boston at Philadelphia, Game 6

PEACOCK — Eastern Conference First Round: Boston at Philadelphia, Game 6

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Denver at Minnesota, Game 6

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round: Dallas at Minnesota, Game 6

TRUTV — Western Conference First Round: Dallas at Minnesota, Game 6

10 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round: Edmonton at Anaheim, Game 6

TRUTV — Western Conference First Round: Edmonton at Anaheim, Game 6

RUGBY (MEN’S)

3:55 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — NRL: North Queensland at Canterbury-Bankstown

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:55 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: Aston Villa at Nottingham Forest, Semifinal – Leg 1

TENNIS

7 a.m.

TENNIS CHANNEL — Madrid-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP Quarterfinal 3 & 4; WTA Semifinals; ATP Doubles Quarterfinals

UFL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

FS1 — St. Louis at Louisville

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