Sports on TV for Thursday, April 30

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, April 30
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5:30 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Hawthorn at Collingwood
6 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Adelaide
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 p.m.
ACCN — Louisville at Wake Forest
ESPN2 — Vanderbilt at Alabama
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Michigan vs. Johns Hopkins, Semifinal, Piscataway, N.J.
6 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Maryland vs. Penn St., Semifinal, Piscataway, N.J.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
7 p.m.
SECN — Arkansas at Texas
9 p.m.
SECN — Oklahoma at Texas A&M
GOLF
6 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: Turkish Airlines Open, First Round, National GC, Belek, Antalya, Turkey
10 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: Mexico Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba, First Round, El Camaleon Golf Course at Mayakoba, Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo, Mexico
Noon
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: Regions Tradition, First Round, Greystone Golf & Country Club, Birmingham, Ala.
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Cadillac Championship, First Round, Trump National Doral – Blue Monster Course, Miami
6 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: Turkish Airlines Open, Second Round, National GC, Belek, Antalya, Turkey
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
Noon
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Detroit at Atlanta (12:15 p.m.) OR St. Louis at Pittsburgh (12:35 p.m.)
3 p.m
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Kansas City at Athletics (3:05 p.m.) OR St. Louis at Pittsburgh (12:35 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
7:10 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: New York at Atlanta, Game 6
8 p.m.
NBCSN — Eastern Conference First Round: Boston at Philadelphia, Game 6
PEACOCK — Eastern Conference First Round: Boston at Philadelphia, Game 6
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Denver at Minnesota, Game 6
NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: Dallas at Minnesota, Game 6
TRUTV — Western Conference First Round: Dallas at Minnesota, Game 6
10 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: Edmonton at Anaheim, Game 6
TRUTV — Western Conference First Round: Edmonton at Anaheim, Game 6
RUGBY (MEN’S)
3:55 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — NRL: North Queensland at Canterbury-Bankstown
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:55 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: Aston Villa at Nottingham Forest, Semifinal – Leg 1
TENNIS
7 a.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — Madrid-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP Quarterfinal 3 & 4; WTA Semifinals; ATP Doubles Quarterfinals
UFL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.
FS1 — St. Louis at Louisville
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