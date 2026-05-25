Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus for Knicks-Cavaliers Game 4

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can take advantage of this Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer and grab $200 in FanCash. Create a new account and start with a $20 bet on the NBA Playoffs or any other game this week. No matter what happens in the selected game, players will receive the $200 in FanCash. Click here to start signing up.

Although this offer applies to a wide range of sports, we expect to see a lot of interest in the Eastern Conference Finals. The New York Knicks have a chance to complete the sweep against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Fanatics Sportsbook will have tons of different ways to get in on the action.

Use the links on this page to automatically activate this Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer. From there, bet $20 to win $200 in FanCash.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code Delivers $200 in FanCash

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $20, Get $200 in FanCash Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified May 25, 2026

Don’t miss out on the chance to go all in on the Eastern Conference Finals or any other game this week. Remember, all it takes is a $20 bet on any game to unlock this $200 bonus. The outcome of the original wager won’t make a difference when it comes to the FanCash.

New players on Fanatics Sportsbook can use this FanCash in a variety of ways. Squad bets are a unique way to get in on the action during the NBA Playoffs. Combine multiple players into one over/under on points, rebounds or assists. If one player has a down night, that won’t kill your bet.

How to Get Started With This Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code

Creating a new account on Fanatics Sportsbook is a quick and stress-free process. It won’t take long for players to sign up and start reaping the rewards:

Click on any of the links on this page to start signing up. There is no need to manually enter a promo code.

Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)

Make a cash deposit of $10 or more using any of the secure payment methods (online banking, PayPal, credit card, debit card, Apple Pay, etc.)

Start with a $20 bet on the NBA Playoffs to win $200 in FanCash.

Remember, Fanatics is a great destination for betting NBA, MLB and NHL games, but it also should be in play when choosing a sportsbook app for betting soccer.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game 4 Preview, Odds

The Knicks have a chance to complete the sweep and clinch their first NBA Finals appearance since 1999. The Cavaliers blew a 22-point lead in the fourth quarter of Game 1 and have not been able to recover.

Jalen Brunson is picking apart Cleveland’s defense in a variety of ways. When they allow him to find mismatches, he punishes them in the midrange. When the Cavaliers load up to take away his shot, he always finds the open man.

Take a closer look at the current Fanatics Sportsbook odds for Game 4 (odds are subject to change before tip-off):