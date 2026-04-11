Sports on TV for Sunday, April 12

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, April 12
AUTO RACING
11:30 a.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip, Pomona, Calif. (Taped)
3 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Food City 500, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.
5:30 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM: Motocross World Championship – MX2, Riola Sardo, Italy (Taped)
6:30 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM: Motocross World Championship – MXGP, Riola Sardo, Italy (Taped)
FS1 — NHRA: Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals, In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip, Pomona, Calif.
BOWLING
1 p.m.
CW — PBA Tour: New York Classic, Rochester, N.Y.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Noon
BTN — Indiana at Maryland
SECN — Florida at Georgia
12:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — North Carolina at Clemson
1 p.m.
ACCN — Stanford at Louisville
3 p.m.
ESPNU — Radford at High Point
SECN — Kentucky at Auburn
3:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Arizona at TCU
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
Noon
ESPNU — Michigan at Johns Hopkins
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Noon
ESPN — Arizona at LSU
2 p.m.
ESPN — Oklahoma at Texas
3 p.m.
BTN — Ohio St. at Michigan
4 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia Tech at Virginia
5 p.m.
BTN — Purdue at Indiana
6 p.m.
ACCN — California at NC State
SECN — Tennessee at Kentucky
GOLF
2 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: Masters Tournament, Final Round, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
2 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — San Francisco at Baltimore (1:35 p.m.)
4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Texas at L.A. Dodgers (joined in progress) (4:10 p.m.)
7 p.m.
NBC — Cleveland at Atlanta (7:20 p.m.)
PEACOCK — Cleveland at Atlanta (7:20 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
6:10 p.m.
ESPN — Orlando at Boston
8:35 p.m.
ESPN — Denver at San Antonio
NHL HOCKEY
3 p.m.
TNT — Pittsburgh at Washington
TRUTV — Pittsburgh at Washington
6 p.m.
NHLN — Boston at Columbus
RUGBY (MEN’S)
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — MLR: California at Chicago
SAILING
2 p.m.
CBSSN — SailGP: Event 04 – Day 2, Rio de Janeiro
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
NBCSN — English Premier League: Aston Villa at Nottingham Forest
USA — English Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Sunderland
11:30 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Manchester City at Chelsea
7 p.m.
FS2 — Canadian Premier League: Forge FC at Vancouver FC
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.
ION — Teal Rising Cup: Club America vs. Corinthians SC, Third-Place Match, Kansas City, Mo.
7 p.m.
ION — Teal Rising Cup: Kansas City Current vs. SE Palmeiras, Championship, Kansas City, Mo.
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — Monte Carlo Doubles Final
9 a.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — Monte Carlo Singles Final
5 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS CHANNEL — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Rouen-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS CHANNEL — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Rouen-WTA Early Rounds
UFL FOOTBALL
Noon
ABC — Columbus at Arlington
3 p.m.
ABC — Birmingham at St. Louis
VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
2 p.m.
USA — League One Volleyball Playoffs: Salt Lake vs. Houston, Semifinal, Louisville, Ky.
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