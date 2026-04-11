Sports on TV for Sunday, April 12

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Sunday, April 12 AUTO RACING 11:30 a.m. FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying,…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, April 12

AUTO RACING

11:30 a.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip, Pomona, Calif. (Taped)

3 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Food City 500, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.

5:30 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM: Motocross World Championship – MX2, Riola Sardo, Italy (Taped)

6:30 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM: Motocross World Championship – MXGP, Riola Sardo, Italy (Taped)

FS1 — NHRA: Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals, In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip, Pomona, Calif.

BOWLING

1 p.m.

CW — PBA Tour: New York Classic, Rochester, N.Y.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon

BTN — Indiana at Maryland

SECN — Florida at Georgia

12:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — North Carolina at Clemson

1 p.m.

ACCN — Stanford at Louisville

3 p.m.

ESPNU — Radford at High Point

SECN — Kentucky at Auburn

3:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Arizona at TCU

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ESPNU — Michigan at Johns Hopkins

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Noon

ESPN — Arizona at LSU

2 p.m.

ESPN — Oklahoma at Texas

3 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Michigan

4 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Virginia

5 p.m.

BTN — Purdue at Indiana

6 p.m.

ACCN — California at NC State

SECN — Tennessee at Kentucky

GOLF

2 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: Masters Tournament, Final Round, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

2 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — San Francisco at Baltimore (1:35 p.m.)

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Texas at L.A. Dodgers (joined in progress) (4:10 p.m.)

7 p.m.

NBC — Cleveland at Atlanta (7:20 p.m.)

PEACOCK — Cleveland at Atlanta (7:20 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

6:10 p.m.

ESPN — Orlando at Boston

8:35 p.m.

ESPN — Denver at San Antonio

NHL HOCKEY

3 p.m.

TNT — Pittsburgh at Washington

TRUTV — Pittsburgh at Washington

6 p.m.

NHLN — Boston at Columbus

RUGBY (MEN’S)

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — MLR: California at Chicago

SAILING

2 p.m.

CBSSN — SailGP: Event 04 – Day 2, Rio de Janeiro

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

NBCSN — English Premier League: Aston Villa at Nottingham Forest

USA — English Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Sunderland

11:30 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Manchester City at Chelsea

7 p.m.

FS2 — Canadian Premier League: Forge FC at Vancouver FC

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

ION — Teal Rising Cup: Club America vs. Corinthians SC, Third-Place Match, Kansas City, Mo.

7 p.m.

ION — Teal Rising Cup: Kansas City Current vs. SE Palmeiras, Championship, Kansas City, Mo.

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS CHANNEL — Monte Carlo Doubles Final

9 a.m.

TENNIS CHANNEL — Monte Carlo Singles Final

5 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS CHANNEL — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Rouen-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS CHANNEL — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Rouen-WTA Early Rounds

UFL FOOTBALL

Noon

ABC — Columbus at Arlington

3 p.m.

ABC — Birmingham at St. Louis

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

2 p.m.

USA — League One Volleyball Playoffs: Salt Lake vs. Houston, Semifinal, Louisville, Ky.

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