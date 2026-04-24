Sports on TV for April 25 – 26

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Saturday, April 25 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 4:25 a.m. FS1 —…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, April 25

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

4:25 a.m.

FS1 — AFL: Geelong at Port Adelaide

6 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Carlton at Fremantle

1:10 a.m. (Sunday)

FS1 — AFL: Adelaide at Brisbane

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.

FS1 — FIM MotoGP: Spain Grand Prix – Sprint Race, Ángel Nieto, Spain

10:30 a.m.

PRIME VIDEO — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: Alabama Manufactured Housing 200, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

4 p.m.

CW — NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series: Ag-Pro 300, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE

10 a.m.

NBATV — JCA Kings Cote d’Ivoire vs. Maktown Flyers Nigeria

1 p.m.

NBATV — Al Ahly Egypt vs. JCA Kings Cote d’Ivoire

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon

ACCN — Wake Forest at Georgia Tech

2 p.m.

SECN — Georgia at Mississippi

5 p.m.

SECN — Texas A&M at Florida

7 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at Louisville

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — LSU at Mississippi St.

8 p.m.

SECN — Texas at Vanderbilt

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon

BTN — Minnesota Spring Game: From Minneapolis

4 p.m.

BTN — Oregon Spring Game: From Eugene, Ore.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

Noon

ESPNU — Duke at North Carolina

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Noon

ESPN2 — Clemson at Duke

SECN — Missouri at Arkansas

2 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Illinois

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Georgia at Oklahoma

3 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Virginia Tech

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Long Beach St. at Cal. St.-Fullerton

5 p.m.

ACCN — Florida St. at Georgia Tech

ESPN2 — Texas Tech at Arizona St.

6 p.m.

BTN — UCLA at Washington

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

3 p.m.

CBSSN — 2026 Drake Relays: From Des Moines, Iowa

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (MEN’S)

9 p.m.

BTN — MPSF Tournament: TBD, Championship, Provo, Utah

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Third Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.

NBC — LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, Third Round, Memorial Park Golf Course, Houston

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Third Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.

CNBC — PGA Tour Champions: Mitsubishi Electric Classic, First Round, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: Mitsubishi Electric Classic, First Round, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga.

Midnight

GOLF — DP World Tour: Volvo China Open, Final Round, Enhance Anting GC, Shanghai

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

6 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

3:30 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — FWD Champions Day: From Sha Tin Racecourse, Hong Kong

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

10 a.m.

NHLN — U-18 World Championship Group Stage: Sweden vs. U.S., Group B, Bratislava, Slovakia

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

9 p.m.

ESPNU — NLL Playoffs: San Diego at Colorado, Quarterfinal

MLB BASEBALL

3 p.m.

FS1 — Cleveland at Toronto (3:07 p.m.)

6 p.m.

MLBN — San Diego vs. Arizona, Mexico City (6:05 p.m.)

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers (7:15 p.m.) OR Detroit at Cincinnati (7:15 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

NBCSN — Eastern Conference First Round: Detroit at Orlando, Game 3

PEACOCK — Eastern Conference First Round: Detroit at Orlando, Game 3

3:30 p.m.

NBC — Western Conference First Round: Oklahoma City at Phoenix, Game 3

PEACOCK — Western Conference First Round: Oklahoma City at Phoenix, Game 3

6 p.m.

NBC — Eastern Conference First Round: New York at Atlanta, Game 4

PEACOCK — Eastern Conference First Round: New York at Atlanta, Game 4

8:30 p.m.

ABC — Western Conference First Round: Denver at Minnesota, Game 4

NFL FOOTBALL

Noon

ABC — 2026 NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7, Pittsburgh

ESPN — 2026 NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7, Pittsburgh

NFLN — 2026 NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7, Pittsburgh

NHL HOCKEY

3 p.m.

TBS — Eastern Conference First Round: Carolina at Ottawa, Game 4

TRUTV — Eastern Conference First Round: Carolina at Ottawa, Game 4

5:30 p.m.

TBS — Western Conference First Round: Dallas at Minnesota, Game 4

TRUTV — Western Conference First Round: Dallas at Minnesota, Game 4

8 p.m.

TBS — Eastern Conference First Round: Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, Game 4

TRUTV — Eastern Conference First Round: Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, Game 4

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:25 a.m.

CBSSN — English League Championship: Ipswich Town at West Bromwich Albion

7:30 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Aston Villa at Fulham

10 a.m.

NBCSN — English Premier League: Crystal Palace at Liverpool

USA — English Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Wolverhampton

12:30 p.m.

USA — English Premier League: Newcastle United at Arsenal

4:30 p.m.

FOX — MLS: LAFC at Minnesota United FC

7 p.m.

CBSSN — USL Championship Cup Group Stage: Rhode Island at Hartford, Group E

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Liga MX: Club León FC at Toluca

11 p.m.

CBSSN — Liga MX: Atlas at Club América

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

12:10 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Barcelona at Bayern Munich, Semifinal – Leg 1

1 p.m.

CBS — NWSL: Bay FC at NJ/NY Gotham FC

6:30 p.m.

ION — NWSL: Boston at Chicago

8:45 p.m.

ION — NWSL: San Diego at Denver

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS CHANNEL — Madrid-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP 2nd Round; WTA 3rd Round

6 a.m.

TENNIS CHANNEL — Madrid-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP 2nd Round; WTA 3rd Round

5 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS CHANNEL — Madrid-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP/WTA 3rd Round

6 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS CHANNEL — Madrid-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP/WTA 3rd Round

UFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — St. Louis at Orlando

_____

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, April 26

AUTO RACING

7:30 a.m.

FS1 — FIM MotoGP: Spain Grand Prix, Ángel Nieto, Spain

Noon

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, zMax Dragway, Concord, N.C. (Taped)

NBC — AMA Supercross Championship: Round 15, Philadelphia

3 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: Jack Link’s 500, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

7 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: NHRA 4-Wide Nationals, zMax Dragway, Concord, N.C. (Taped)

BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE

10 a.m.

NBATV — Al Ahly Egypt vs. ASC Ville de Dakar

1 p.m.

NBATV — FUS de Rabat Morocco vs. Maktown Flyers Nigeria

BOWLING

4 p.m.

CW — PBA Tour: Tournament of Champions, Fairlawn, Ohio

COLLEGE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Texas at Vanderbilt

2 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at Louisville

3 p.m.

SECN — Kentucky at South Carolina

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Murray St. at S. Illinois

COLLEGE GOLF (MEN’S)

8 a.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Championship, St. Simons Island, Ga.

COLLEGE GOLF (WOMEN’S)

3:30 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Championship, Glendale, Calif.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Charlotte, N.C.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Championship, Ann Arbor, Mich.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

1 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi at Auburn

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Alabama at Tennessee

5 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at Duke

COLLEGE WATER POLO (WOMEN’S)

9 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, La Jolla, Calif.

GOLF

8 a.m.

GOLF — Ladies European Tour: 2026 Investec South African Women’s Open, Final Round, Royal Cape Golf Club, Cape Town, South Africa

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Final Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.

2 p.m.

NBC — LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, Final Round, Memorial Park Golf Course, Houston

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Final Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Final Round, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga.

7 p.m.

GOLF — 2026 PGA Professional Championship: First Round, Bandon Dunes Golf Resort, Bandon, Ore.

HORSE RACING

3:30 a.m.

FS2 — FWD Champions Day: From Sha Tin Racecourse, Hong Kong

1 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Boston at Baltimore (1:35 p.m.) OR Philadelphia at Atlanta (1:35 p.m.)

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers (joined in progress) (4:10 p.m.)

7 p.m.

NBCSN — L.A. Angels at Kansas City (7:20 p.m.)

PEACOCK — L.A. Angels at Kansas City (7:20 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

1:10 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Cleveland at Toronto, Game 4

3:30 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference First Round: San Antonio at Portland, Game 4

7 p.m.

NBC — Eastern Conference First Round: Boston at Philadelphia, Game 4

PEACOCK — Eastern Conference First Round: Boston at Philadelphia, Game 4

9:30 p.m.

NBC — Western Conference First Round: L.A. Lakers at Houston, Game 4

PEACOCK — Western Conference First Round: L.A. Lakers at Houston, Game 4

NHL HOCKEY

2 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Buffalo at Boston, Game 4

TRUTV — Eastern Conference First Round: Buffalo at Boston, Game 4

4:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round: Colorado at Los Angeles, Game 4

TRUTV — Western Conference First Round: Colorado at Los Angeles, Game 4

7 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern First Round Playoff: Tampa Bay at Montreal, Game 4

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Western First Round Playoff: Edmonton at Anaheim, Game 4

RODEO

1 p.m.

CBS — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Tacoma, Wash. (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — English FA Cup: Chelsea vs. Leeds United, Semifinal, London

1 p.m.

FS2 — Canadian Premier League: Vancouver FC at Atletico Ottawa

6 p.m.

FS2 — Canadian Premier League: Forge FC at Pacific FC

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

10:30 a.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: OL Lyonnes at Arsenal, Semifinal – Leg 1

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — NWSL: Portland at Angel City

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS CHANNEL — Madrid-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP/WTA 3rd Round

6 a.m.

TENNIS CHANNEL — Madrid-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP/WTA 3rd Round

5 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS CHANNEL — Madrid-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP 3rd Round; WTA Round of 16

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS CHANNEL — Madrid-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP 3rd Round; WTA Round of 16

UFL FOOTBALL

Noon

ABC — Columbus at Houston

3 p.m.

ABC — Louisville at Dallas

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

3 p.m.

CBSSN — Major League Volleyball: Indy at Atlanta

_____

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