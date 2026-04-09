9th Street Tunnel in DC reopens after Metrobus fire

The 9th Street Tunnel suffered no structural damage as a result of Thursday evening's Metrobus fire that sent dark smoke billowing into the air of Downtown D.C.

A Metrobus that caught fire Thursday evening caused a plume of heavy black smoke to cover part of Downtown D.C. (Credit Spencer Garrison) Credit Spencer Garrison D.C. Fire Chief John Donnelly said servicing the fire “was a tough operation” because firefighters had to pull about “900 feet of hose and carry it in there.” (Credit Spencer Garrison) Credit Spencer Garrison D.C.’s Department of Transportation has structural inspectors and electrical engineers assessing 9th St tunnel now, after Thursday night’s Metrobus fire. They’re removing loose tiles, other hanging debris, inspecting structure, lighting and signals. The tunnel remains closed until further notice. (WTOP/Neal Augenstein) WTOP/Neal Augenstein A Metrobus that caught fire Thursday evening caused a plume of heavy black smoke to cover part of Downtown D.C. (Credit Spencer Garrison) Credit Spencer Garrison ( 1 /4) Share This Gallery: Share This:

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The 9th Street Tunnel suffered no structural damage as a result of Thursday evening’s Metrobus fire that sent dark smoke billowing into the air of Downtown D.C. and the tunnel partially reopened just before 6 p.m. Friday.

Director of the D.C. Department of Transportation Sharon Kershbaum said the structure of the tunnel and its steel beams are secure.

“There was, however, significant heat, and that meant that all of the tiles on the ceiling and the walls actually fell to the ground,” Kershbaum said “So overnight, we cleared all of the debris, and there are still a number of tiles and elements of concrete that are loose, and we are focused on removing any of the hanging and loose concrete and tile to make sure that when we open it up, we don’t have to worry about things falling on the vehicles.”

Two lanes of the tunnel were supposed to reopen at 5 p.m., DDOT initially said. They were reopened just before 6 p.m.

“When it comes to traffic, seldom does anything happen on schedule and when it comes to a bus fire in a tunnel, there are a multitude of unforeseen problems that can delay the recovery,” WTOP Traffic reporter Dave Dildine said.

The right lane will remain closed for lighting repairs until further notice. DDOT advised drivers to remain alert.

“There was a large segment where all of the lights were damaged, so for about 150 feet around where the fire occurred, we are currently putting conduit in so we can get the lighting restored,” she said. “The concrete or the asphalt underneath the fire also was damaged. We’ve patched that and we’re putting down temporary striping.”

While the tunnel partially reopened Friday evening, more work will need to be done to get the tunnel completely back to normal.

“Restoring all of the tile face, the lighting, cameras, that can be done over time, so it’s not considered an urgent repair, but it will be somewhat of a lift,” Kershbaum said.

The sounds of construction crews could be heard Friday morning inside the tunnel, just a few hundred feet from where the hybrid diesel bus that caught fire came to rest, under the C St. SW overpass.

The bus caught fire in the tunnel at approximately 7 p.m. The driver was not injured and no one else was riding the bus when the fire started, according to Metro.

Metro General Manager and CEO Randy Clarke said Thursday evening that all 32 of the fleet’s hybrid diesel buses would be removed from service and inspected.

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