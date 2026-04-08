NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at DETROIT 19½ (221½) Milwaukee at ORLANDO 6½ (229½) Minnesota at CLEVELAND 1½ (236½)…
NBA
Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at DETROIT
|19½
|(221½)
|Milwaukee
|at ORLANDO
|6½
|(229½)
|Minnesota
|at CLEVELAND
|1½
|(236½)
|Atlanta
|at DENVER
|22½
|(244)
|Memphis
|at SAN ANTONIO
|3½
|(229½)
|Portland
|Oklahoma City
|6½
|(226½)
|at LA CLIPPERS
|at PHOENIX
|10½
|(231½)
|Dallas
MLB
Wednesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Kansas City
|-129
|at CLEVELAND
|+109
|Baltimore
|-161
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+135
|Seattle
|-118
|at TEXAS
|+101
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-208
|Athletics
|+173
|Detroit
|-154
|at MINNESOTA
|+129
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|San Diego
|-113
|at PITTSBURGH
|-106
|Philadelphia
|-154
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|+129
|St. Louis
|-122
|at WASHINGTON
|+102
|at N.Y METS
|-136
|Arizona
|+115
|at MIAMI
|-133
|Cincinnati
|+113
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BOSTON
|-140
|Milwaukee
|+118
|LA Dodgers
|-155
|at TORONTO
|+129
|Houston
|-158
|at COLORADO
|+133
|Atlanta
|-126
|at LA ANGELS
|+106
|Chicago Cubs
|-111
|at TAMPA BAY
|-108
National Hockey League (NHL)
Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Buffalo
|-146
|at N.Y RANGERS
|+122
|Washington
|-153
|at TORONTO
|+128
|Edmonton
|-125
|at SAN JOSE
|+105
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