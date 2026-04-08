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Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

April 8, 2026, 11:42 AM

NBA

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at DETROIT 19½ (221½) Milwaukee
at ORLANDO (229½) Minnesota
at CLEVELAND (236½) Atlanta
at DENVER 22½ (244) Memphis
at SAN ANTONIO (229½) Portland
Oklahoma City (226½) at LA CLIPPERS
at PHOENIX 10½ (231½) Dallas

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Kansas City -129 at CLEVELAND +109
Baltimore -161 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +135
Seattle -118 at TEXAS +101
at N.Y YANKEES -208 Athletics +173
Detroit -154 at MINNESOTA +129

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
San Diego -113 at PITTSBURGH -106
Philadelphia -154 at SAN FRANCISCO +129
St. Louis -122 at WASHINGTON +102
at N.Y METS -136 Arizona +115
at MIAMI -133 Cincinnati +113

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BOSTON -140 Milwaukee +118
LA Dodgers -155 at TORONTO +129
Houston -158 at COLORADO +133
Atlanta -126 at LA ANGELS +106
Chicago Cubs -111 at TAMPA BAY -108

National Hockey League (NHL)

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Buffalo -146 at N.Y RANGERS +122
Washington -153 at TORONTO +128
Edmonton -125 at SAN JOSE +105

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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