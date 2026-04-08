NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at DETROIT 19½ (221½) Milwaukee at ORLANDO 6½ (229½) Minnesota at CLEVELAND 1½ (236½)…

NBA

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at DETROIT 19½ (221½) Milwaukee at ORLANDO 6½ (229½) Minnesota at CLEVELAND 1½ (236½) Atlanta at DENVER 22½ (244) Memphis at SAN ANTONIO 3½ (229½) Portland Oklahoma City 6½ (226½) at LA CLIPPERS at PHOENIX 10½ (231½) Dallas

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Kansas City -129 at CLEVELAND +109 Baltimore -161 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +135 Seattle -118 at TEXAS +101 at N.Y YANKEES -208 Athletics +173 Detroit -154 at MINNESOTA +129

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE San Diego -113 at PITTSBURGH -106 Philadelphia -154 at SAN FRANCISCO +129 St. Louis -122 at WASHINGTON +102 at N.Y METS -136 Arizona +115 at MIAMI -133 Cincinnati +113

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BOSTON -140 Milwaukee +118 LA Dodgers -155 at TORONTO +129 Houston -158 at COLORADO +133 Atlanta -126 at LA ANGELS +106 Chicago Cubs -111 at TAMPA BAY -108

National Hockey League (NHL)

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Buffalo -146 at N.Y RANGERS +122 Washington -153 at TORONTO +128 Edmonton -125 at SAN JOSE +105

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