NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at ATLANTA 1½ (227½) New York Detroit 2½ (224½) at ORLANDO at SAN ANTONIO…
NBA
Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at ATLANTA
|1½
|(227½)
|New York
|Detroit
|2½
|(224½)
|at ORLANDO
|at SAN ANTONIO
|8½
|(237½)
|Philadelphia
|Cleveland
|14½
|(235½)
|at MEMPHIS
|at DENVER
|8½
|(237½)
|Portland
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at MICHIGAN
|6½
|UConn
MLB
Monday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Kansas City
|-118
|at CLEVELAND
|-101
|at MINNESOTA
|-125
|Detroit
|+105
|Baltimore
|-142
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+119
|Seattle
|-117
|at TEXAS
|-103
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PITTSBURGH
|-135
|San Diego
|+113
|at MIAMI
|-129
|Cincinnati
|+109
|St. Louis
|-118
|at WASHINGTON
|-102
|Philadelphia
|-118
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-102
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Chicago Cubs
|-120
|at TAMPA BAY
|+101
|Milwaukee
|-115
|at BOSTON
|-104
|LA Dodgers
|-145
|at TORONTO
|+121
|Houston
|-171
|at COLORADO
|+143
|Atlanta
|-172
|at LA ANGELS
|+144
National Hockey League (NHL)
Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Tampa Bay
|-119
|at BUFFALO
|-101
|at WINNIPEG
|-168
|Seattle
|+142
|at SAN JOSE
|-171
|Chicago
|+143
|at LOS ANGELES
|-137
|Nashville
|+115
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