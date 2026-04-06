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Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

April 6, 2026, 11:41 AM

NBA

Monday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at ATLANTA (227½) New York
Detroit (224½) at ORLANDO
at SAN ANTONIO (237½) Philadelphia
Cleveland 14½ (235½) at MEMPHIS
at DENVER (237½) Portland

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at MICHIGAN UConn

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Kansas City -118 at CLEVELAND -101
at MINNESOTA -125 Detroit +105
Baltimore -142 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +119
Seattle -117 at TEXAS -103

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PITTSBURGH -135 San Diego +113
at MIAMI -129 Cincinnati +109
St. Louis -118 at WASHINGTON -102
Philadelphia -118 at SAN FRANCISCO -102

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Chicago Cubs -120 at TAMPA BAY +101
Milwaukee -115 at BOSTON -104
LA Dodgers -145 at TORONTO +121
Houston -171 at COLORADO +143
Atlanta -172 at LA ANGELS +144

National Hockey League (NHL)

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Tampa Bay -119 at BUFFALO -101
at WINNIPEG -168 Seattle +142
at SAN JOSE -171 Chicago +143
at LOS ANGELES -137 Nashville +115

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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