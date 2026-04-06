NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at ATLANTA 1½ (227½) New York Detroit 2½ (224½) at ORLANDO at SAN ANTONIO…

NBA

Monday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at ATLANTA 1½ (227½) New York Detroit 2½ (224½) at ORLANDO at SAN ANTONIO 8½ (237½) Philadelphia Cleveland 14½ (235½) at MEMPHIS at DENVER 8½ (237½) Portland

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at MICHIGAN 6½ UConn

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Kansas City -118 at CLEVELAND -101 at MINNESOTA -125 Detroit +105 Baltimore -142 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +119 Seattle -117 at TEXAS -103

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PITTSBURGH -135 San Diego +113 at MIAMI -129 Cincinnati +109 St. Louis -118 at WASHINGTON -102 Philadelphia -118 at SAN FRANCISCO -102

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Chicago Cubs -120 at TAMPA BAY +101 Milwaukee -115 at BOSTON -104 LA Dodgers -145 at TORONTO +121 Houston -171 at COLORADO +143 Atlanta -172 at LA ANGELS +144

National Hockey League (NHL)

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Tampa Bay -119 at BUFFALO -101 at WINNIPEG -168 Seattle +142 at SAN JOSE -171 Chicago +143 at LOS ANGELES -137 Nashville +115

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