All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|58
|38
|17
|3
|0
|79
|159
|111
|Huntsville
|58
|32
|20
|5
|1
|70
|179
|146
|Roanoke
|58
|32
|21
|3
|2
|69
|176
|157
|Evansville
|58
|31
|20
|1
|6
|69
|146
|134
|Pensacola
|58
|28
|21
|6
|3
|65
|161
|172
|Birmingham
|58
|28
|23
|2
|5
|63
|167
|172
|Knoxville
|58
|27
|26
|2
|3
|59
|147
|167
|Macon
|58
|26
|26
|3
|3
|58
|135
|157
|Quad City
|58
|25
|28
|4
|1
|55
|151
|177
|Fayetteville
|58
|23
|28
|5
|2
|53
|141
|169
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Birmingham 3, Knoxville 1
Fayetteville 6, Macon 0
Evansville 4, Pensacola 1
Huntsville 6, Quad City 1
Roanoke 2, Peoria 1
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
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