Gujarat notches a 4-wicket win over Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League

AHMEDABAD, India (AP) — Gujarat Titans avenged their loss last week to Royal Challengers Bengaluru with a four-wicket win over…

AHMEDABAD, India (AP) — Gujarat Titans avenged their loss last week to Royal Challengers Bengaluru with a four-wicket win over the defending champions in the Indian Premier League on Thursday.

Gujarat’s four-man pace attack bowled out Bengaluru for 155 despite Virat Kohli’s (28) blazing start when he smashed Kagiso Rabada for five consecutive boundaries in the second over of the innings.

The home team romped to 158-6 in 15.5 overs as captain Shubman Gill (43) matched Kohli’s aggression when he struck Josh Hazlewood (0-56) for 24 runs in the Australian fast bowler’s first over.

Bengaluru stayed at No. 2 with 12 points. Gujarat is at No. 5 with 10 points. Last week, the Titans had lost to Bengaluru by five wickets after scoring 205-3.

“Feels very satisfying,” Gill said. “On a wicket like this, restricting them to under 160 was a tremendous job by the bowlers. Our fielding was one of the things … and how we came back together (after the second over) was pleasing.”

Gill welcomed Hazlewood with a boundary over point before lifting the fast bowler over extra cover for another four. After playing a dot ball, Gill lofted the pacer for a six over mid-on and then followed it with another four through point before rounding off the blazing over with another six over square leg.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled four overs and picked up 3-28, but Hazlewood conceded 37 runs off his first two overs which gave Gujarat enough momentum as Jos Buttler also smashed four sixes and two fours in his quickfire 39 off 19 balls before falling to Kumar.

Romario Shepherd (2-30) dismissed Shahrukh Khan (12) and Washington Sundar (8) in one over before Gujarat’s impact player Rahul Tewatia ensured Gujarat didn’t lose the tempo by scoring an unbeaten 27 off 17 balls.

Earlier, Kohli struck five fours and a six in his first 10 balls before Rabada (1-44) came back strongly as Kohli spliced a catch to mid-wicket off a sharp short pitch delivery as Gill persisted with his premium bowler in the power play.

Bengaluru’s middle order crumbled after Kohli’s blitz and even impact player Venkatesh Iyer couldn’t countercharge in the death overs. Iyer was drafted in when Bengaluru limped to 126-7 in 14 overs as top-scorer Devdutt Padikkal (40) played onto Rashid Khan (2-19).

Iyer hit only one boundary in his 15-ball knock of 12 runs before he holed out to diving Sai Sudharsan at deep mid-wicket in the last over as Bengaluru could score only 29 runs off the final six overs.

Fast bowler Arshad Khan picked up 3-22 while Jason Holder (2-29) held onto three brilliant catches that included a breathtaking diving catch off captain Rajat Patidar while running from deep backward square and grabbing the ball with both hands.

“The score was not good enough on this track,” Patidar said. “The way Shubman played, he played beautifully and put pressure on us. We gave a lot of wickets in the middle and that kept us in the backseat. It’s a long way (to go) and we will take it one game at a time. We are not looking at the table. Our aim is to play good cricket.”

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