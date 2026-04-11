Soderstrom homers twice as Athletics hand Senga his worst loss in 11-6 win over struggling Mets

NEW YORK (AP) — Tyler Soderstrom hit his first two homers this season and drove in five runs Saturday as…

NEW YORK (AP) — Tyler Soderstrom hit his first two homers this season and drove in five runs Saturday as the Athletics roughed up Kodai Senga in an 11-6 victory over the struggling New York Mets.

Carlos Cortes launched a three-run shot for the Athletics, who have won four straight games — two apiece against the Yankees and Mets in New York.

Senga (0-2) gave up seven runs over 2 2/3 innings in the worst outing of his major league career. He allowed five runs three times in his first 54 regular-season starts.

With slugger Juan Soto on the injured list, the Mets have been outscored 29-9 during a four-game skid that’s followed a four-game winning streak.

Soderstrom launched a two-run homer in the third before Cortes chased Senga with his three-run drive.

New York cut a six-run deficit to 7-6 with homers from Bo Bichette, Francisco Alvarez and Jorge Polanco. But the Athletics scored four runs off reliever Luke Weaver in the eighth, when Shea Langeliers hit an RBI single and Soderstrom sent a three-run shot to right field for his fifth career two-homer game.

Denzel Clarke and Lawrence Butler had second-inning RBIs for the Athletics. Jeff McNeil, who spent his first eight seasons with the Mets, had three hits and is 5 for 9 against his former team at Citi Field this weekend.

McNeil has at least two hits in each of the four games he’s played this week in New York after failing to record a multihit game in any of his first six starts this season.

Jacob Lopez (1-1) allowed five runs in five-plus innings for the win.

Bichette and Polanco both hit their first homer for the Mets. Bichette finished with three RBIs, and Brett Baty had a pinch-hit sacrifice fly.

Alvarez went deep in the sixth. Clarke nearly robbed him at the center-field fence, but the ball glanced off his glove.

Up next

Athletics RHP Aaron Civale (1-0, 2.70 ERA) opposes RHP Freddy Peralta (1-0, 4.80) in the series finale Sunday.

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