Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Score $100 Bonus For MLB, NBA Picks (April 16)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Signing up with the Sleeper promo code WTOP offers you the flexibility to choose your welcome reward for today’s MLB games along with the NBA and NHL postseasons. Get a $20 bonus or get a $100 deposit bonus when you click here and register.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Choose Your Reward

The table below outlines the necessary details of the current new-user promotion:

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New Sleeper User Offer Choice of a $20 bonus OR a 100% deposit match up to $100 Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Information Confirmed April 16th, 2026

The Sleeper welcome offer is tailored explicitly for new Sleeper customers who meet their jurisdiction’s age requirements and are located in a participating state. Claiming the promotion is a straightforward process: create your new account, enter the promo code WTOP, and make an initial deposit of at least $10. Importantly, users must choose their preferred reward structure. You can either accept the flat $20 bonus or maximize your capital with a 100% deposit match up to $100.

This flexibility allows you to scale your bankroll based on your specific risk tolerance, whether you are targeting MLB slate or upcoming NBA and NHL postseason action.

Sleeper MLB Thursday Picks

With your welcome bonus secured, you can immediately put your funds to use by building a lineup. The table below highlights prominent options for tonight’s games:

Player Hits Strikeouts Walker Buehler N/A O/U 3.5 Luis Castillo N/A O/U 4.5 Julio Rodriguez O/U 0.5 N/A Manny Machado O/U 0.5 N/A Fernando Tatis Jr. O/U 0.5 N/A Xander Bogaerts O/U 0.5 N/A Randy Arozarena O/U 0.5 N/A Cal Raleigh O/U 0.5 N/A J.P. Crawford O/U 0.5 N/A Nick Castellanos O/U 0.5 N/A

The pitching duel at Petco Park presents measurable value for your Sleeper promo funds. Luis Castillo’s strikeout prop sits at 4.5. Through 13 innings pitched this season, Castillo has generated 14 strikeouts, translating to an elite 9.69 K/9 rate. Given his proven swing-and-miss profile, the underlying data points directly toward the Over 4.5. Conversely, Walker Buehler’s strikeout line is set at a modest 3.5. He currently sports a 7.82 K/9 rate, having punched out 11 batters over 12.2 innings. Facing a Mariners lineup susceptible to contact issues, grabbing the Over 3.5 is a highly logical play.

At the plate, Julio Rodriguez is a good candidate to record a hit. However, Rodriguez is currently batting just .194, with a mere 14 hits in 72 at-bats. Factoring in Buehler’s struggles in recent seasons, there is sharp value in backing the Over 0.5. On the other side, Xander Bogaerts is swinging a highly efficient bat for San Diego, logging 19 hits in 67 at-bats (.284 average). Backing Bogaerts to go Over 0.5 hits is a high-probability target supported by his reliable contact metrics at the top of the Padres lineup.

Expanding Your Card: NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs & NBA Play-In Games

Your Sleeper promo code funds are not restricted exclusively to baseball. Diversifying across markets is a good strategy, and the current sports calendar offers premium opportunities. You can apply your bonus funds toward other available sports, or look ahead to tomorrow’s NBA Play-In games. The basketball slate features a compelling Eastern Conference matchup between the Charlotte Hornets and Orlando Magic, followed by a heavyweight Western Conference tilt between the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns. Users can also look toward the approaching Stanley Cup Playoffs, too.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Registration Process

To activate this exclusive offer, follow a few straightforward, sequential steps here . First, download the Sleeper app and initiate the account registration process. You will be required to provide standard personal information to verify your identity, age, and location requirements. During this initial sign-up phase, you must enter the promo code WTOP to link the welcome offer to your profile.

Once registered, proceed to make a qualifying first deposit using one of Sleeper’s secure payment methods. A minimum deposit of $10 is required to trigger the offer. However, optimal bankroll management requires careful planning at this stage, as Sleeper will only apply the match to your very first deposit, and you must choose between the two reward structures.

If you select the deposit match, a first-time deposit of $100 is the exact mechanism to receive the maximum $100 in bonus funds. You are not obligated to deposit the full $100—Sleeper will match any amount dollar-for-dollar up to that ceiling. For instance, depositing $50 will yield exactly $50 in matched funds. Alternatively, if you opt for the flat bonus, a simple $10 deposit secures your $20 reward. Whichever path you choose, your bonus funds will be ready to deploy across tonight’s MLB action or the upcoming NBA and NHL slates.