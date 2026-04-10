Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Get $120 Fantasy Bonus for the NBA and Masters

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users looking to get a head start for daily fantasy this weekend can use the Sleeper promo code WTOP to lock in a massive $120 total welcome bonus. Register here to claim this welcome offer today.

It is a pretty simple strategy to build your bankroll: sign up and make a minimum deposit of $10 to grab an instant $20 bonus, plus get a 100% deposit match up to $100. Whether we are building a winning ticket NBA action, or even using this extra capital to make picks on MLB players and golfers during the Masters, this welcome offer is the perfect opportunity to double our ammunition.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP for NBA, PGA and MLB Picks

Before we start handicapping the board and locking in our entries, we need to make sure we are maximizing our capital. By using the Sleeper promo code, new customers can claim an elite two-part welcome offer that delivers serious value.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $120 bonus ($20 bonus + deposit match up to $100) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified April 10, 2026

Getting started is quick and easy. Simply sign up, enter the promo code WTOP, and make a qualifying first deposit to secure your combined $120 bonus. This offer is designed exclusively for new Sleeper customers who meet the legal age requirements and are located in a participating state.

By signing up and dropping in a minimum first deposit of $10, you automatically receive a $20 bonus to kickstart your account. On top of that, Sleeper provides a 100% deposit match up to $100. We are effectively doubling our initial funds, giving us up to $120 in total bonus value to use across the board.

NBA Totals for Friday Night

If you want a real chance at a significant payout tonight, the NBA slate is packed with star power and highly exploitable matchups.

Player Opponent PPG Points Over/Under Prop Kevin Durant Minnesota Timberwolves 25.9 25.5 LeBron James Phoenix Suns 20.9 24.5 Nikola Jokić Oklahoma City Thunder 27.8 23.5 Julius Randle Houston Rockets 21.1 23.5 Jalen Johnson Cleveland Cavaliers 22.6 22.5

When I look at the board tonight, Kevin Durant immediately jumps out as a strong key for our entries. He is staring down a 25.5 points line against the Timberwolves and is averaging a robust 25.9 points per game this season. Here is the real angle: Minnesota’s defense is dealing with a staggering six injuries, and star center Rudy Gobert (rest) has been officially ruled out.

Next up, Nikola Jokić is in a prime spot against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Jokić enters the game averaging 27.8 points per game—well above his 23.5 points prop line. Yes, the star center is listed as day-to-day with a wrist issue, but the Thunder’s frontcourt is entirely decimated. Oklahoma City has ruled out both of their primary big men, Chet Holmgren (back) and Isaiah Hartenstein (soleus). If Jokić suits up, he will face very little interior resistance.

Finally, LeBron James draws a 24.5 points prop as the Lakers host the Phoenix Suns. Averaging 20.9 points per game, James will need a slight uptick in scoring to hit the over. However, the game script could easily work in his favor, as the Suns are missing their top offensive weapon, Devin Booker, who is sidelined with an ankle injury.

How to Apply the Sleeper Promo Code

Activating your bonus is a straightforward process. First, register for a new account here . You will be prompted to provide standard personal information to verify your identity. Crucially, during this registration step, make sure you enter the Sleeper promo code WTOP to lock in your eligibility for the welcome offer.

Once your account is successfully created, the next step is to fund your wallet using one of their secure payment methods. You must deposit at least $10 to activate the flat $20 bonus. However, here is my personal strategy for extracting maximum value from this promotion: Sleeper will only apply the 100% deposit match to your very first deposit.

Because of this rule, I highly recommend that you do not make the minimum $10 deposit unless ten bucks is truly all you want matched. To get the absolute maximum potential from this Sleeper bonus, you will need to make a first-time deposit of $100.

Keep in mind that you do not have to deposit the full $100 to take advantage of the match—that is simply the maximum cap Sleeper will match. The offer is completely flexible based on your personal bankroll. For example, if you decide to make a first-time deposit of $50, you will get $50 matched, along with the guaranteed $20 bonus.