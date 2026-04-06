Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Get $120 Fantasy Bonus Before UConn vs. Michigan

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services We’ve got an incredible college basketball clash tonight between the UConn Huskies and the Michigan Wolverines, and there’s nothing better than watching the NCAAM title with a little skin in the game. If you’re looking for a sharp play to build that bankroll, I’ve got you covered. By signing up here with the Sleeper promo code WTOP, new users can unlock a massive welcome offer.

Right out of the gate, you get an instant $10 bonus when signing up—no deposit is needed! Once you fund your account with at least $10, you’ll grab the rest of the $20 sign-up bonus, plus a 100% deposit match up to $100. Let’s break down how we can use this house money to lock in our player projections for tonight’s game.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP for the NCAAM Championship

Before we start locking in our exact picks and fading the public for tonight’s UConn vs. Michigan showdown, let’s make sure we understand exactly what we’re working with. This welcome offer is a fantastic way to stretch your starting bankroll without taking on unnecessary risk. Here is the quick cheat sheet on the value, the code you need, and the basic eligibility rules.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $120 bonus ($20 bonus + deposit match up to $100) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified April 6, 2026

If you’re ready to get in on the action for tonight’s marquee matchup, this Sleeper promo code delivers some serious value. You get an instant $10 bonus just for registering—no deposit required. Then, when you make a minimum initial deposit of $10, you’ll unlock the rest of your $20 sign-up bonus.

Even better? Sleeper throws in a 100% deposit match up to $100. That’s a serious boost to your bankroll, giving you the ammo you need to chase bigger payouts on our favorite player projections. Just remember, this is for new Sleeper customers only who meet their local jurisdiction’s age and state requirements.

Use $120 Bonus for UConn vs. Michigan

Now for the fun part—handicapping the title game. When I’m looking at college basketball props for tonight’s matchup, the seasonal data points heavily toward the over for a few of these key stars. Let’s look at the morning line projections:

Player Points Over/Under Assists Over/Under Rebounds Over/Under Yaxel Lendeborg 14.5 N/A 6.5 Tarris Reed Jr. 13.5 N/A 9.5 Aday Mara 13.5 N/A 7.5 Alex Karaban 11.5 N/A 4.5 Elliot Cadeau 11.5 7.5 N/A

Michigan’s Yaxel Lendeborg is sitting with a consensus points over/under of 14.5. The guy is averaging a stellar 19.0 points per game on 60.4% shooting from the floor in the NCAA Tournament.

On the Huskies’ side, we’ve got center Tarris Reed Jr. keyed at a 13.5 points prop. He’s been an absolute force in the paint, posting a team-high 20.8 points and 13.0 rebounds per game in the postseason. With his massive volume and 58.2% field goal efficiency, locking in the over on his 13.5-point line feels like a real chance at a nice pay day.

We’re also seeing great value with Michigan big man Aday Mara (13.5 points line). He’s dropping 16.0 points a night on an elite 65.4% shooting, making the over look highly likely. Similarly, UConn forward Alex Karaban is pacing at 16.0 points per game through his first five starts; clearing his 11.5 points prop should be a comfortable win.

How to Apply the Sleeper Promo Code

Getting started and claiming your bonus funds is incredibly simple, but we need to make sure we execute the strategy correctly. You must use Sleeper promo code WTOP to qualify. Follow these steps so we’re maximizing our rewards together:

Create an Account: Register here . You get an instant $10 bonus when signing up. No deposit is needed! Just enter your standard personal info to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: Input promo code WTOP when prompted to lock in your eligibility for the full welcome package. Fund Your Account: Use a secure method to make your first deposit of at least $10 to trigger the rest of your $20 bonus.

Maximizing Your Deposit Match

Here’s the inside scoop from the trenches: Sleeper matches your first deposit 100% up to $100. Because of this, don’t just blindly make the minimum $10 deposit unless ten bucks is truly all you want matched!

The Maximum Value: If you want the maximum $120 value from this Sleeper bonus, a first-time deposit of $100 is the play ($100 match + $20 total sign-up bonus).

If you want the maximum $120 value from this Sleeper bonus, a first-time deposit of $100 is the play ($100 match + $20 total sign-up bonus). Partial Matches: You don’t have to max it out if you don’t want to. If you only want to risk $50, deposit $50 and you’ll get exactly $50 matched.

Plan that first deposit carefully so you have exactly the bankroll you want for tonight’s college hoops action.

Expand Your Board: Picks on MLB and the NBA

Once you’ve got your college basketball bets locked in, don’t think you’re limited to just the NCAA. The beauty of Sleeper is that we can take our bankroll and look for value across the entire sporting landscape. You can also make picks on MLB and the NBA.

Whether you’re keying in on baseball stats or NBA player projections, your bonus funds give you the flexibility to build those sophisticated, exotic bets and chase bigger payouts all year long.