Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Get $120 Bonus for Final Four, MLB, NBA Picks

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If you are tired of sitting on the sidelines while everyone else cashes in on college hoops, we’ve got the perfect play to get you into the game for the Final Four. Let’s talk about building your starting bankroll with the Sleeper promo code WTOP. First-time players can step up their game by signing up here .

This exclusive welcome offer guarantees a $20 bonus just for signing up and making a minimum $10 deposit, plus a sweet 100% deposit match up to $100. Once your new account is locked and loaded, we can use these bonus funds to build high-upside daily fantasy entries for Illinois vs. UConn and Michigan vs. Arizona.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP for the Final Four

When I’m handicapping a busy slate, having a boosted bankroll gives me a real chance to chase bigger payouts without risking as much of my own cash. By utilizing our exclusive code, we can instantly secure up to $120 in total bonus value before making our first picks.

Here is a complete breakdown of the current Sleeper welcome offer:

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $120 bonus ($20 bonus + deposit match up to $100) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified April 4, 2026

For new Sleeper customers meeting the standard age and state requirements, this welcome offer is the ultimate tool to maximize your daily fantasy sports entries. When you punch in the designated Sleeper promo code during registration, you are unlocking a guaranteed $20 bonus as long as you make a minimum $10 initial deposit.

But here is the kicker: Sleeper will also slap a 100% deposit match on that initial funding up to $100. Starting out with a heavily bolstered account balance gives us incredible flexibility to hunt for the best player projections, play the lines, and build a winning ticket across the college hardwood.

How to Use Your $120 Bonus for College Basketball Picks

If you are ready to put your promo to work, tonight’s postseason matchups at Lucas Oil Stadium are serving up some fantastic over/under opportunities. Here are the five highest player points props I’ve got circled on my cheat sheet based on consensus lines:

Player Opponent Points Over/Under Prop Keaton Wagler UConn Huskies 17.5 Yaxel Lendeborg Arizona Wildcats 16.5 Brayden Burries Michigan Wolverines 16.5 Tarris Reed Jr. Illinois Fighting Illini 15.5 Koa Peat Michigan Wolverines 14.5

These neutral-site showdowns in Indianapolis are packed with elite scorers primed for massive games. I’m personally keying in on Michigan’s Yaxel Lendeborg. The kid is averaging a massive 21.0 points per game in the tournament, and logging heavy minutes (32.3).

In that same clash, the Wildcats are bringing a dynamic scoring duo of their own. Brayden Burries and Koa Peat are looking at lines of 16.5 and 14.5 points respectively as they try to out-duel Michigan’s defense.

Meanwhile, the heavyweight fight between UConn and Illinois features Huskies center Tarris Reed Jr. He is shooting an efficient 60% from the field and averaging 21.8 points per game in the postseason, making his 15.5 line incredibly compelling. For the Fighting Illini, guard Keaton Wagler commands a prop line of 17.5. Depending on how you handicap these matchups under the bright lights, these heavy hitters present prime targets to key your entries around tonight.

Take Your Bankroll to the Diamond with MLB Entries

College hoops isn’t the only way we are finding an edge right now. The true beauty of this Sleeper bonus is its versatility. If you want to diversify your action, you can easily take those bonus funds over to the baseball diamond. Sleeper offers an awesome daily fantasy experience for MLB games, allowing us to make picks on hits, strikeouts, home runs, and a ton of other player stats.

Whether you want to back an ace to rack up the Ks or pick a slugger to go yard, having that extra bonus money in your back pocket makes the MLB season a whole lot more exciting.

How to Apply the Sleeper Promo Code

Claiming your bonus and getting into the action is a breeze. I want to make sure we do this right to maximize your payout, so just follow these simple steps:

First, create and register a new account here using your standard personal information. During the sign-up process, you absolutely must enter Sleeper promo code WTOP to lock in your eligibility for the promotion.

Next, it is time to fund your bankroll. You need to deposit at least $10 using one of Sleeper’s secure payment methods to trigger the $20 bonus. But listen closely, because strategy matters here: Sleeper only matches your first deposit.

If you just deposit the minimum $10, your deposit match is limited to that $10. To unlock the absolute maximum value of this promotion, making a first-time deposit of $100 is the smart play. That gets you the full $100 match plus the $20 bonus, netting you the ultimate $120 value in Sleeper bonuses.

Of course, you do not have to deposit the full hundred to get a match—that is just the maximum they will give you. If you deposit $50, they will match $50.