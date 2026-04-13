Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for Mets-Dodgers, MLB Picks This Week

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New users can take advantage of an exclusive welcome offer ahead of tonight’s MLB slate with the Sleeper promo code WTOP. All new users who sign up with this code during registration will unlock a $20 bonus simply for signing up and making a qualifying deposit of at least $10, plus an additional 100% deposit match up to $100.







The bonus funds can be used immediately to back player props for today’s MLB games, including an awesome NL matchup between the Mets and the Dodgers in Los Angeles tonight.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP for MLB Bonus

Before the Mets and Dodgers take the field, new users can take advantage of a lucrative sign-up offer. With Los Angeles off to a hot 11-4 start and New York looking to improve their 7-9 record, having extra funds in your account gives you the flexibility to build out your entries with confidence.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New Sleeper User Offer $120 bonus ($20 bonus + deposit match up to $100) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified April 13th, 2026

This lucrative welcome offer is strictly available to new Sleeper customers. By signing up with the promo code WTOP and making a minimum deposit of just $10, you will automatically receive a $20 bonus. On top of that, Sleeper provides a 100% deposit match of up to $100. To claim your bonus funds and start building your Mets vs. Dodgers entries, you must meet the standard age requirements and be physically located in a participating state. Use this bonus to target your favorite player projections, whether you are backing starting pitchers to rack up strikeouts or predicting an offensive outburst.

How to Use Your Sleeper MLB Promo Today

To maximize your Sleeper entry for tonight’s Mets vs. Dodgers matchup, leveraging consensus projections alongside player performance data is key. We put a lot of stock in finding underlying value, and comparing seasonal metrics to the available lines is where the savvy player finds an edge.

Here is a look at the most likely players to record a hit in the Mets-Dodgers game according to Underdog. Combine any combination of these players into an entry today:

Bo Bichette

Freddie Freeman

Teoscar Hernandez

Will Smith

Kyle Tucker

Prop Breakdown & Matchup Analysis

When targeting these props, the data points to a few glaring opportunities. Francisco Lindor is heavily favored by consensus projections, but his early-season metrics tell a different story. Lindor is batting just .188 with only 12 hits across 64 at-bats. The statistics strongly suggest taking a contrarian stab at his under for excellent value. It goes without saying that blindly backing star power is a quick way to lose value; you must respect the current form.

Conversely, Shohei Ohtani enters the game hitting a solid .286 (16 hits in 56 at-bats). If you are looking for a safer, data-backed anchor for your entry, pairing Ohtani’s metrics aligns well with his early-season production, though fading the consensus with an under can occasionally offer a longshot edge depending on the platform totals..

How to Activate the Sleeper Promo Code WTOP

Getting started and claiming your bonus ahead of the April 14 first pitch—always remembering to lock in your entries before the Eastern Time start—is a straightforward process. First, users will need to create and register a new account by providing standard personal information. During this sign-up process, ensure that promo code WTOP is entered to officially qualify for the welcome offer.

Once your account is set up, you must make a minimum deposit of at least $10 using one of Sleeper’s secure payment methods in order to activate the guaranteed $20 bonus. However, strategic planning is important here: your first deposit is the only one that will be matched by Sleeper.

Because of this rule, you should avoid simply making the minimum $10 deposit unless $10 is all you want to be matched. To unlock the absolute maximum $120 value of the potential Sleeper bonus, making a first-time deposit of $100 is required (providing a $100 deposit match alongside the fixed $20 bonus).

Users do not have to deposit the full $100 to take advantage of the deposit match—that is simply the maximum amount Sleeper will match. For example, if you decide to deposit $50, Sleeper will match that with $50 in bonus funds. Tailor your initial deposit to fit exactly how much action you want to have ready for the game.