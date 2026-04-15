Short-handed Senators overpower Maple Leafs 3-1 in regular-season finale

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Drake Batherson and Warren Foegel scored power-play goals and the Ottawa Senators — resting six players…

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Drake Batherson and Warren Foegel scored power-play goals and the Ottawa Senators — resting six players for the playoffs — beat Toronto 3-1 on Wednesday night in the regular-season finale for both teams.

Dylan Cozens added an empty-net goal and James Reimer stopped 19 shots against his former team. Ottawa finished 44-27-11 to take the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. It will open its first-round series against Carolina on the road.

William Nylander scored for Toronto. Dennis Hildeby made 35 saves after being recalled from the American Hockey League’s Toronto Marlies on Tuesday.

Toronto went 32-36-14, ensuring a bottom-five finish that will allow it to retain its first-round pick in the upcoming draft. The Maple Leafs were 0-6-1 in their last seven.

Nylander cut it to 2-1 midway through the third when he backhanded a bouncing puck from the slot past Reimer.

Batherson opened the scoring early in the first with his 33rd goal of the season. Foegele made it 2-0 late in the second period.

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