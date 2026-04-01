Senators play the Sabres on losing streak

Buffalo Sabres (46-21-8, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (38-26-10, in the Atlantic Division) Ottawa, Ontario; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Buffalo Sabres (46-21-8, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (38-26-10, in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators will try to stop their three-game skid when they play the Buffalo Sabres.

Ottawa has an 8-8-6 record in Atlantic Division play and a 38-26-10 record overall. The Senators are 10th in NHL play with 244 total goals (averaging 3.3 per game).

Buffalo has a 15-5-4 record in Atlantic Division games and a 46-21-8 record overall. The Sabres have an 18-5-4 record when scoring a power-play goal.

Thursday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season. The Sabres won 3-2 in overtime in the last matchup. Bowen Byram led the Sabres with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tim Stutzle has scored 32 goals with 43 assists for the Senators. Jordan Spence has two goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Tage Thompson has 38 goals and 40 assists for the Sabres. Sam Carrick has scored four goals and added one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 6-3-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Sabres: 6-2-2, averaging three goals, 4.8 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Senators: Dennis Gilbert: out (upper-body), Jake Sanderson: out (upper body), Thomas Chabot: out (forearm), Carter Yakemchuk: day to day (upper body), Nick Jensen: out (lower-body).

Sabres: Jiri Kulich: out for season (ear), Sam Carrick: day to day (arm), Justin Danforth: out (lower body), Noah Ostlund: day to day (upper-body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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