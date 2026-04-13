Schwarber homers twice, Sánchez pitches six strong innings to lead Phillies to rout of Cubs

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kyle Schwarber homered twice and drove in three runs, Cristopher Sánchez pitched six strong innings and the…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kyle Schwarber homered twice and drove in three runs, Cristopher Sánchez pitched six strong innings and the Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Chicago Cubs 13-7 on Monday night.

JT Realmuto had three hits and three RBIs for the Phillies, who got back to .500 with just their second win in the last six games.

Dansby Swanson hit a two-run homer for the Cubs, who have lost three of four.

Schwarber got Philadelphia started with one out in the first inning when he drove an 0-1, 86-mph changeup from Javier Assad (1-1) an estimated 414 feet over the wall in center field, extending his on-base streak to 14 straight games. Two innings later, Schwarber launched a two-run drive off a 93-mph sinker from Assad into the seats in right field for his 37th career multi-homer game.

Swanson pulled Chicago within 4-2 with an opposite-field shot on a 95-mph sinker from Sánchez (2-1). But the Phillies blew the game open in the fifth when they chased Assad with five runs on five hits, highlighted by Brandon Marsh’s two-run double.

Sánchez, who made his first All-Star team last season and finished as the NL Cy Young runner-up, struck out eight and walked three while allowing six hits.

Assad was battered for nine runs on 11 hits in 4 1/3 innings.

Marsh also had three hits and scored twice, making amends for his eighth-inning baserunning mistake in Philadelphia’s 4-3 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday.

Philadelphia pounded out season highs in runs and hits (15). Adolis Garcia also had two hits and an RBI for the Phillies, who also got run-scoring hits from Alec Bohm and Bryson Stott.

After Schwarber walked in the fifth inning, he was hit by a pitch by Charlie Barnes in the sixth. In the eighth, Phillies reliever Seth Johnson hit Miguel Amaya with a pitch.

Chicago’s Nico Hoerner went 0 for 3, halting his on-base streak at 14 consecutive games.

Up next

Cubs RHP Coliin Rea (1-0, 3.18) opposes Phillies RHP Aaron Nola (1-1, 3.63)) in the second game of the three-game series on Tuesday night.

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