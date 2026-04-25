Schmidt, Gilbert and Ramos hit home runs as the Giants beat the Marlins 6-2

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Casey Schmidt hit a two-run homer, Drew Gilbert and Heliot Ramos added solo shots and the…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Casey Schmidt hit a two-run homer, Drew Gilbert and Heliot Ramos added solo shots and the San Francisco Giants beat the Miami Marlins 6-2 on Saturday.

The Marlins took an early 1-0 lead on Xavier Edwards’ RBI single off Giants starter Robbie Ray with two outs in the third before Gilbert tied it in the fifth with his homer off Miami starter Eury Pérez, his second of the season.

Pérez then surrendered a double to Matt Chapman and a home run to Schmidt in the sixth, giving the Giants a 3-1 lead. After Pérez (2-2) was pulled, Patrick Bailey made it 4-1 with an RBI single.

Ramos hit his third homer of the season in the eighth and Luis Arraez made it 6-1 with an RBI single, his second hit of the game. The Giants finished with 11 hits on the day.

Matt Gage (2-0) got the win in relief of Ray, who allowed four hits and struck out four in five innings.

Pérez struck out six but allowed seven hits and four earned runs.

Jung Hoo Lee had two hits and a walk in three plate appearances. The Giants right fielder is 5 for 7 in the series and is batting .425 over the last 11 games.

Edwards and Agustín Ramírez each added two hits for the Marlins, while Jakob Marsee had an RBI single in the ninth.

Up next

Miami’s’ RHP Max Meyer (1-0, 3.96) opposes San Francisco’s RHP Landen Roupp (4-1, 2.28) Sunday afternoon for the final game of the series.

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