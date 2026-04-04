Sarah Fillier, Maja Nylén Persson score goals, Sirens rally to beat Torrent 2-1 in shootout

NEW YORK (AP) — Sarah Fillier scored late in regulation, Maja Nylén Persson added a shootout goal, and the New…

NEW YORK (AP) — Sarah Fillier scored late in regulation, Maja Nylén Persson added a shootout goal, and the New York Sirens beat the Seattle Torrent 2-1 on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden.

The announced crowd of 18,006 broke the record for attendance at a professional women’s hockey game in the United States.

Kayle Osborne stopped 20 shots for the Sirens (8-1-4-12).

Alex Carpenter scored a goal and Corinne Schroeder had 37 saves for the Torrent (6-1-3-14).

Carpenter scored on a one-timer off a pass from Danielle Serdachny at the 2:51 mark of the second period to give the Torrent a 1-0 lead.

Fillier scored a goal with 3:35 left in the third period that made it 1-1. Anne Cherkowski, on the left side, slipped a pass to Filler at the back post for the finish into a wide-open net.

Fillier has eight goals and an assist in her last seven games.

Up next

Torrent: Play Tuesday at Montreal.

Sirens: Visit Minnesota next Saturday.

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